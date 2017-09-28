USFantasy Sports National Football League Week 4 Picks

While the rivalries continue with Week 4 of the national football league, USFantasy Sports (USF), the only legal daily fantasy platform in Nevada, is here to help you win money. Enthusiastic sports fans and fantasy players alike can test their luck with $2 win and place bets or 50-cent trifectas on quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers. Betting is now open and closes at the start of each game.

USFantasy Sports’ betting extraordinaire and University of Nevada, Las Vegas’ Social Media Sports Coordinator, Jon Castagnino, shares his top picks weekly on USF’s YouTube page here. This week, he selects quarterback Andy Dalton of the Cincinnati Bengals opening as the 20-1 longshot against the Cleveland Browns. See the rest of his Week 4 picks here.

A complete list of Week 4 NFL wagers, betting deadlines and current odds can be found here. Here are NFL Week 4 opening odds:

Play along with your friends in most Nevada race and sports books here. Additionally, all MLB daily contests can be found online here, NASCAR daily contests can be found online here, Boxing daily contests can be found here, Soccer can be found here and PGA daily contests can be found here.

The source for all information about USF is at usfsports.us. Follow USF on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube for the latest news and updates.