Sally Kader Hosts Hearing Health Event at the United Nations

Written by Nikki Artale

Sally Kader, President and co-founder of the International Federation for Peace & Sustainable Development, is a peace activist and has held many programs and events at the United Nations headquarters in New York City and around the world. She has hosted many events, panel discussions and peace conferences in her commitment to building peace in this world. Sally works towards the empowerment of women and an activist for women’s and children’s rights.

Sally Kader recently hosted the Ear Care and Hearing Health event at the United Nations bringing in William J. Clinton, 42nd President of the United States as the keynote speaker. President Clinton spoke about the global impact of the hearing impaired and ways to find solutions to help the world to hear. Included on the panel was Barbara Bush, CEO and co-founder of Global Health Corp. Barbara also supports Planned Parenthood and she states all women deserve to live dignified lives.

As President of IFPSD she has met with world leaders, including former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, Kings and Queens. Hundreds of pictures hang on the walls of her office with many dignitaries. She has traveled across the Middle East on diplomatic missions with her husband Ralph Kader who has been with the United Nations for over 20 years.

Ralph Kader’s missions have been in Iraq, Jordan and Morocco and is currently a special liaison to Algeria. As a UN consultant he holds a top official position as Chief of Information systems for the Department of Peace Keeping operations. He has established excellent relationships with top officials in North Africa and the Middle East.

I have been a close friend to Sally and Ralph Kader for 33 years and I am so proud of the wonderful work that they have been doing all these years to make a better world for all of us. I saw all this first hand when I went to visit them in Ahmad, Jordan when he was there on a diplomatic mission. They were very much admired and respected as they are today. I am so proud of them.

Nikki Artale

Nikki Artale, a woman of many professional backgrounds and experiences, is originally from a small town in North New Jersey. She moved here to Las Vegas back in 1995 to pursue the booming real estate market and is a contributing columnist for the Las Vegas Informer – interviewing the stars and entertainers for “Vegas Stars.” She has hosted a radio talk show, Celebrity News at All Talk Radio and has also been a part of a live internet webcast at “Live at the Studio.” Her numerous interviews with those responsible for the glamour behind Las Vegas can be found on www.ILoveLasVegasNV.net.

Nikki has also been active in the entertainment industry behind the camera – she belongs to the Screen Actors Guild and has been in numerous movies and has also judged screenplays for the Las Vegas Film Fest. Not only has she been behind the camera in the industry but also as a critic and has written many show reviews. You can usually find her at big entertainment events with her Nikon camera and smile, ready to review, interview, and capture the moments that make the night.

Aside from her lengthy experience in the entertainment industry she is also a successful Real Estate broker with 30 years of professional and dedicated services. She serves the greater Las Vegas area and has an in depth knowledge of the real estate housing market. She prides herself in giving excellent service to buyers and sellers with 100 percent of her time. You can contact her with the information below for any questions, comments or requests of services.

NikkiArtale@cox.net

702-279-7001

If you are Buying or Selling, go to her real estate site to search the MLS for listings: lasvegasnvhomes.net