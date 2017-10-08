Culver Hotel Celebrates The City’s Centennial With The Party Of The Century

by Nicole Muj

The landmark Culver Hotel celebrated a decade of its Renaissance in conjunction with Culver City’s Centennial on Sept. 23 with a lavish masquerade ball

Over 500 guests flocked to the hotel in black tie and glamorous attire to celebrate Culver City’s 100th birthday and the 10th anniversary of The Culver Hotel’s major revitalization. Attendees of the event were given the opportunity to experience an amazing evening with live bands, lavish performances by LA Follies, antique car photo opps, signature cocktails and delicious treats.

The uber-elegant event was held in partnership with a number of local businesses, including Samshbox, snapping exquisite shots and touch ups with a signature ruby lip, Movemeber, offering men a sleek comb-over or quick trim, and Coppola Wines and Duke Spirits generously pouring refreshments.

Culver City has revitalized into one of the most dynamic and eclectic neighborhoods in Los Angeles, all the while maintaining its charm and authenticity. The hotel’s owner Maya Mallick has been a key player in the turnaround of the downtown area. The hotel’s beautifully designed interiors with whimsical touches remain in keeping with the landmark’s 1920s architecture and overall integrity. The hotel featured a spectacular ‘Then and Now’ Museum depicting the city’s growth in hotel founder Harry Culver’s office for party guests to enjoy.

Vintage glamour and old Hollywood united to create a truly memorable evening!

Photos courtesy of Culver Hotel.