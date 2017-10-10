Final Bullring points standings released for 2017 season

The numbers have been crunched and verified, and another Bullring regular season is in the books after a thrilling Championship Night on Saturday.

Six first-time track champions joined four-time season titlists Aaron McMorran and Justin Johnson as kings of 2017 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway short track, and there was plenty of history to delight die-hard race fans. McMorran became the first driver in Bullring history to double down and win two divisional crowns in the same season when he held off the Jacks brothers in the NASCAR Bombers division, while Johnson was the lone 2016 champion to successfully repeat after taking the NASCAR Super Late Models championship again this season.

McMorran finished 18 points clear of Kyle Jacks by a count of 284-266, with Sam Jacks a close third with 262 points. Johnson’s triumph came by the slimmest of margins, 274-270, over four-time track champ Peyton Saxton despite Johnson being forced to a backup car on Championship Night.

Court Connell capped a triumphant move to the NASCAR Super Stocks division with a season points title after topping UNLV student Johnny Spilotro 240-208 in the final standings. Mason Sargent – whose father, Don, won the division’s title in 2016 – was third at 204.

Tyler Fabozzi won on Championship Night to run away with the USLCI Legends class championship, finishing with 324 points and distancing himself from second-place finisher and four-time track champion Michael Todd Glazier’s 240-point total. Ron Reed joined Fabozzi as a first-time track champion after cruising to the USLCI Thunder Cars title, banking 265 points to easily out-pace second-place Ed Hohman (203 points) and No. 3 Doug Germano (200).

Camden Larsen joined his father, Matt, as a Bullring season champ after finishing with 248 points and topping the USLCI Bandolero Outlaws class, with Jaron Giannini following in second at 196. Bullring rookie Braden Connor won his first track title by a razor-thin margin, 227-223, over Amilleo Thomson in the USLCI Bandolero Bandits division.

The Skid Plate Cars crown went to first-time track champion James Brazzeal, who out-pointed Jeff Bargerhuff 121-99 in that always entertaining class.

All track champions and top finishers will be honored at the annual Bullring Awards Banquet at Sam’s Town Live on Saturday, Nov. 4. Tickets must be purchased in advance and will not be sold at the door, and anyone interested in attending should call the LVMS Ticket Office at 702-632-8059.

Next up for the LVMS short track is the US Legends Asphalt Nationals Friday and Saturday, followed by The Senator’s Cup Fall Classic Oct. 20-21 and the West Coast Short Track Championships on Nov. 18.

Spectators can save money by buying tickets in advance through the LVMS Ticket Office at 702-644-4444 or online at LVMS.com, and all children 12 and under are admitted free with a ticketed adult. The Bullring concession stand offers great prices, including $2 hot dogs and Coca-Cola products.

Final 2017 points standings for The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

(Through Oct. 7 races)

NASCAR Super Late Models

1. Justin Johnson 274; 2. Peyton Saxton 270; 3. Stan Mullis 244; 4. Scott Gafforini 230; 5. Tyler Fabozzi 228; 6. David Anderson 215; 7. Kayli Barker 207; 8. Dezel West 194; 9. Steve Anderson 135; 10. Gary Clift 113; 11. Warren Knipper 91; 12. Charlie Pike 88; 13. Jeremy Doss 49; 14. Kayla Eshleman 48; 15. Brandon Farrington 45; 16. Jay Beasley 43; 17. Noah Gragson 38; 18. (tie) Dennis Rock Jr. and Chris Clyne 33; 20. (tie) Chris Trickle and Cole Cabrera 20; 22. Chuck Trickle 18; 23. Paul Banghart 17; 24. Billy Mitchell 6.

NASCAR Super Stocks

1. Court Connell 240; 2. Johnny Spilotro 208; 3. Mason Sargent 204; 4. Matt Larsen 195; 5. Dylin Smotherman 172; 6. Vince Bianchi 103; 7. Chuck Deguevara 80; 8. Robert Negrete 75; 9. Fred Kiser Jr. 59; 10. Steve Smith 54; 11. Matt Cunningham 51; 12. Justin Kiser 50; 13. Scott Larsen 49; 14. Don Sargent 33; 15. Jason Kiser 28; 16. Chad Mattos 16; 17. Donnie Larson 15; 18. Jeremy Orozco 12; 19. Mark Balconi 11.

NASCAR Bombers

1. Aaron McMorran 284; 2. Kyle Jacks 266; 3. Sam Jacks 262; 4. Jim Merlino 215; 5. Mark Skinner 171; 6. Anthony Mann 168; 7. Zachery Nicholls 159; 8. Nick Nuccitelli 153; 9. Kirk Hance 148; 10. Jason Merlino 129; 11. Pete Meyer 120; 12. (tie) Adam Simon and Robert Schumacher 112; 14. Carl Duryee 97; 15. Bradley Thompson 84; 16. Bob Rynda 75; 17. Steve Danko 73; 18. Gary Griffiths Jr. 54; 19. Martin Sullins 52; 20. J.J. Nunn 40; 21. James Menasco 36; 22. Anthony Riegert 29; 23. Vinny Raucci Jr. 25; 24. Scott Bradbury 24; 25. Mike Riefler 18; 26. Cody Maserang 12; 27. (tie) Chuck Trickle, Billy Grasser and Scott Crane 11; 30. (tie) Savannah Ertl and Justin Griffiths 10; 32. Carl Scherkenbach 9; 33. Arlie Daniels 7; 34. Billy Hern 5.

NASCAR Grand American Modifieds

1. Aaron McMorran 169; 2. Doug Hamm 162; 3. Pat Petrie 115; 4. Brian Reed 110; 5. Cameron Morga 107; 6. Tom Pfundstein 86; 7. Scott Osborne 58; 8. Justin Miller 31; 9. Peyton Saxton 27; 10. William Guevara 13.

USLCI Legend Cars

1. Tyler Fabozzi 324; 2. Michael Todd Glazier 240; 3. T.J. Clark 197; 4. Brian Williams 169; 5. Payton Garofalo 153; 6. Dylan Fabozzi 127; 7. Devin Lane 115; 8. Jace Jones 104; 9. Gary Scheurell 75; 10. Matt Cunningham 69; 11. Robert Gayton 59; 12. Bruce Silver 50; 13. Michael Anderson 49; 14. Cody Dempster 45; 15. (tie) Ray Hoffman and Jaron Giannini 42; 17. Kole Raz 41; 18. Jordan Holloway 40; 19. Brian Lane 39; 20. Donna Gunther 36; 21. Gary Wegener 35; 22. Darren Amidon 32; 23. (tie) Jesse Love and Doug Sheldon 31; 25. (tie) Kaden Honeycutt, Cameron Morga and Michael Dabney 30; 28. (tie) Donny St. Ours and Eddie Garone 28; 30. Bronson Butcher 27; 31. (tie) Sam Mayer, Sammy Smith and Josh Ayers 26; 34. Ryan Schartau 25; 35. (tie) Gus Dean and Jak Crawford 23; 37. Terry Sykes 22; 38. (tie) Noah Korner and Robbie Czub 21; 40. (tie) Lewis Hykes, Jeff King and Kyle Cottrell 20; 43. (tie) Darrell Stewart and Andy Hulcy 19; 45. (tie) D.J. Canipe and Brian Barber 18; 47. Colton Page 17; 48. (tie) Brady Fox-Rhode, Ricky De Le Ree and Eric Olsen 16; 51. Ricky Schlick 15; 52. Cody Winchel 14; 53. (tie) Ben Vanhelden, Jason Cowie, Garrett Manes and Steven Cantrell 13; 57. Scott Anderson 11; 58. (tie) Nick Nuccitelli and Wayne Jacks 10; 60. (tie) Randy Beddow, Chris Semler and Ricky Leigh 9; 63. Daniel Whitley 8; 64. (tie) Don Williams and Peyton Saxton 7; 66. Matt Larsen 6; 67. (tie) Jeremy Doss, Michael Sauer, John Copeland and Matt Barnard 5.

USLCI Thunder Cars

1. Ron Reed 265; 2. Ed Hohman 203; 3. Doug Germano 200; 4. Darin Callaway 164; 5. Matt Cunningham 34; 6. Ian Anderson 24; 7. Brian Reed 23; 8. Nick D’Egidio 20; 9. Eric Carter 17; 10. Travis Boyle 14.

USLCI Bandolero Outlaws

1. Camden Larsen 248; 2. Jaron Giannini 196; 3. Kaden Crouch 179; 4. Matthew Cunningham Jr. 173; 5. Ethan Deguevara 144; 6. Cody Brown 133; 7. R.J. Smotherman 126; 8. Tia Guy 107; 9. Chloe Lynch 69; 10. Jesse Love 66; 11. Adam Lemke 47; 12. Dezel West 40; 13. Cameron Guy 37; 14. Kyle Keller 36; 15. Brodey Warren 19; 16. Rob Street 13.

USLCI Bandolero Bandits

1. Braden Connor 227; 2. Amilleo Thomson 223; 3. Landon Gresser 200; 4. Sabastian Lafia 187; 5. Tuscan Nuccitelli 150; 6. Cody Kiemele 125; 7. Owen Romzek 91; 8. Levi Johnson 77; 9. Eliana Danko 62; 10. Branch Danko 60; 11. Alexis Bjork 42; 12. Aaron McMorran II 29.

Skid Plate Cars

1. James Brazzeal 121; 2. Jeff Bargerhuff 99; 3. (tie) Cindy Clark and Billy Paddack Jr. 96; 5. Racer X 85; 6. Robert Smotherman 76; 7. Billy Paddack Sr. 68; 8. Scott Stockwell 52; 9. Ben Williams 50; 10. William Good 48; 11. Don Williams 37; 12. Matt Esposito 35; 13. Travis Wood 28; 14. Marcus Allen 23; 15. Nick Nuccitelli 21; 16. (tie) Matthew Paddack and Nick Tom 17; 18. Robert Leany 8.

