The Bullring set to host US Legends Asphalt Nationals this weekend

The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will be buzzing like a beehive this weekend when the US Legends Asphalt Nationals come to town.

More than 150 talented Legend Car drivers will gather at the 3/8-mile paved oval to compete for cash and prizes at the prestigious national event. Thursday is a practice day for competitors, with more practice sessions, qualifying, heat races and 20-lap Race of Champions following on Friday for the Thunder Cars and Pro, Masters, Semi-Pro and Young Lions Legends classes.

Drivers from more than 25 states across the country, Canada and Australia have pre-registered for the event, including newly minted USLCI Thunder Cars Bullring track champion Ron Reed and Las Vegas’ Payton Garofalo, who has been to the Winner’s Circle twice in recent weeks in the USLCI Legends class at the LVMS short track. More than a dozen Nevada-based racers are expected to compete over the course of the weekend, along with a number of national points leaders.

Saturday is Championship Day, with 11 feature races kicking off at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. Gates open at noon, and fans can see Thunder Cars, Legends-Pro, Legends-Masters, Legends-Semi-Pro, Legends-Young Lions and Bandolero Bandits and Outlaws take to the track.

The weekend’s racing action will be broadcast online at www.LegendsNation.tv and will be part of subscribers’ monthly subscription, which starts at $16.99 a month.

One of the most affordable entertainment options in Las Vegas, the Bullring features family friendly concession prices that include $2 hot dogs and Coca-Cola products and $3 Budweiser beers. Spectators can also save money by purchasing admission tickets in advance through the LVMS Ticket Office at 702.644.4444 or online at www.LVMS.com, and children age 12 and under get in free when accompanying a ticketed adult.

US Legends Asphalt Nationals

Oct. 12-14

Thursday, Oct. 12

10 a.m.–Practice session 1 (Pro/Masters, Semi-Pro/Young Lions, Thunder Cars) 20-minute sessions

2 p.m.–Practice session 2 (Pro/Masters, Semi-Pro/Young Lions, Thunder Cars) 20-minute sessions

6 p.m.–Practice concludes

*No charge for spectators.

Friday, Oct. 13

9 a.m.–Practice session (Pro/Masters, Semi-Pro/Young Lions, Thunder Cars)

Noon–Qualifying: Group qualifying, 5 laps each (Young Lions, Semi-Pro, Masters, Pro and Thunder Cars)

3:45 p.m.–Heat races begin, based off qualifying – 8 laps each (Young Lions, Semi-Pro, Masters, Pro and Thunder Cars)

7 p.m.–Race of Champions – 20 laps each (Young Lions, Semi-Pro, Masters and Pro)

*No charge for spectators.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Noon–Spectator gates open

1 p.m.–Bandolero group qualifying (3 laps each)

1:30 p.m.–Opening ceremonies/National Anthem

1:35 p.m.

Young Lions B feature – 25 laps

Semi-Pro B feature – 25 laps

Masters B feature – 25 laps

Pro B feature – 25 laps

Bandolero Bandits feature – 20 laps

Bandolero Outlaws feature – 20 laps

Thunder Cars feature – 35 laps

Young Lions Nationals feature – 35 laps

Semi-Pro Nationals feature – 35 laps

Masters Nationals feature – 35 laps

Pro Nationals feature – 35 laps

*Schedule is subject to change.