Celebrity Stylist David Antunes celebrates with ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Teresa Giudice

Teresa Giudice released her second book, Standing Strong, on Oct. 3 before the premiere of BRAVO’s Real Housewives of New Jersey on Oct. 4. Celebrity stylist and friend David Antunes surprised her by attending her book signing at Barnes & Noble at Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey on Oct. 8.

“I am so proud of my friend on her new book,” David said. “I just know this one will also be on the New York Times bestseller list.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and New York Times bestselling author opens up about her tumultuous past year in her emotional new memoir. Teresa chronicles her life since her release from prison and what it’s been like to weather difficult times as a single mother. Though she recounts the happy memories she has experienced over the past year, she also touches upon some of the darkest times of her life, including her parents’ hospitalizations for severe medical issues in late 2016, which led to the tragic passing of her mother in March. With unparalleled honesty and courage, Teresa opens up in Standing Strong in ways she never has before, showing her fans what it truly means to be a survivor.

A nationally recognized celebrity stylist, David Antunes is owner of Hair by David, a Kearny, New Jersey salon. David has 20 plus years working with clientele including Madonna, Al Pacino, George Clooney, Kim Cattrall and Betsey Johnson.