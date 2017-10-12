CAPRIOTTI’S GOES PINK FOR BREAST CANCER AWARENESS

Through the month of October and in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the purchase of a signature sub from Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop is an easy way for sandwich lovers to show their support during the month of October. Capriotti’s is commemorating during October by wrapping all sandwiches in pink wrapping, instead of the traditional white.

Capriotti’s interest in promoting Breast Cancer Awareness was prompted by an investor and co-owner of many locations in Las Vegas who lost his wife to breast cancer, Monte Weiner. Weiner is now retired, but lost his wife at a younger age – when she was only 28. His wife was a nurse and participated in the early trials of today’s most effective breast cancer drugs.

Capriotti’s signature sandwich, The Bobbie, is made with its famous in-house roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, homemade stuffing and a hint of mayo. Other fan favorites include the Capastrami, made with hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and cole slaw or the Italian, made with genoa salami, Capicola ham and prosciuttini, among others.

Capriotti’s initiative concludes October 31. For a full list of locations and to learn more about Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, please visit www.capriottis.com.

Founded in 1976, Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, is an award-winning sandwich shop that remains true to their 40 year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti’s fresh ingredients, homemade subs and unique menu items have won numerous accolades including being named one of the “10 Great Places for a Surprising Sandwich” by USA Today and many “Best of” awards across the country. Capriotti’s cold, grilled and vegetarian subs, cheese steaks and salads are available at over 100 locations across the U.S. including Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin and Washington D.C. Capriotti’s signature sub, The Bobbie, was voted “The Greatest Sandwich in America” by thousands of readers across the country and reported by AOL.com. Capriotti’s fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. Like Capriotti’s on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.