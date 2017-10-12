Skye Canyon Hosts Pick a Pumpkin Youth Event on Saturday, October 14

A $1 donation for each pumpkin is encouraged to support local nonprofit Create a Change Now.

Skye Canyon, the 1,700-acre master-planned community in northwest Las Vegas will host Pick a Pumpkin on Saturday, Oct. 14. From noon to 6 p.m., kids can choose a 10 to 15 pound pumpkin at Skye Center and receive a trick or treat bag. Pumpkins are free for kids; a donation of $1 per pumpkin will be accepted to benefit Create a Change Now, a local non-profit committed to educating children and families about proper nutrition to combat preventable childhood diseases such as obesity. Skye Canyon will match donations up to $1,000.

Families can also take advantage of a Halloween themed photo booth area that includes bales of hay, pumpkins, and other festive decorations. Halloween costumes are welcome but not required. Kids and parents who visit any of Skye Canyon’s homebuilder model homes will also get a full-sized candy bar. Skye Canyon homebuilders include Century Communities, Pardee Homes, Pulte Homes, and Woodside Homes.

“Skye Canyon supports local youth developing lifelong healthy eating habits, which is why we are working with Create a Change Now,” said Troy Meier, General Manager of Skye Canyon Park. “To be a part of the wellness journey of our youth is meaningful for Skye Canyon and we applaud the efforts of Create a Change Now.”

Skye Canyon is a 1,700-acre master-planned community in northwest Las Vegas located on US Highway 95 at Skye Canyon Park Drive. Offering entry-level, move-up and luxury neighborhoods for individuals, couples, families and active adults who share a passion for outdoor activities, wellness and immersive living, it is the first master-planned community to break ground in Las Vegas in nearly a decade. Skye Canyon includes unique amenities like Skye Canyon Park that features Skye Center, the community’s social hub with an open-air bistro and indoor and outdoor fireplaces, and Skye Fitness, a state-of-the-art workout facility and outdoor junior Olympic size swimming pool that is exclusive for residents. Among the many other amenities offered are designated bike lanes and an extensive network of hiking and walking trails. Shopping, office space, and gaming will be offered at Skye Canyon, which at build-out will include 9,000 home sites.

Skye Canyon is a product of leading developer Olympia Companies, joined by Stonehill Capital Management and Spectrum Group Management, LLC. For more information visit www.skyecanyon.com or connect with Skye Canyon on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.