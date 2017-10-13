Gnarly Jerky named official beef jerky of Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Race fans attending events at Las Vegas Motor Speedway can now enjoy a new snack, as the speedway has signed a deal to make Gnarly Jerky the official beef jerky of LVMS.

LVMS and California-based Gnarly Jerky have signed a multi-year agreement to bring the tasty treat to all of the property’s major events. Fans can find a variety of Gnarly Jerky flavors at events like the NHRA Toyota Nationals, Oct. 26-29, and both of LVMS’ 2018 NASCAR Weekends and national NHRA events.

“We are thrilled to partner with Las Vegas Motor Speedway and can’t wait to bring our product to race fans from across the country,” said Randy Bernstein, president of Gnarly Jerky. “We believe our jerky lineup is one of the tastiest and most diverse in the industry, and we can’t wait to see people enjoying it at LVMS events. This is a big move for our brand, and we think this partnership is, well, gnarly!”

Gnarly Jerky was created in a small kitchen in Thousand Oaks, California, by taste master Dayna Haupt, and the company has grown into a major supplier with eight flavors. Fans can enjoy everything from Original, Baja Carne Asada, Purple Chipotle and Yo Red!! to Teriyaki Pineapple, Tropical Habanero, Pepper Grinder and #BBQ Bacon varieties of the jerky.

More information about Gnarly Jerky, which is packaged in Las Vegas, can be found on the company’s website www.GnarlyJerky.com, its Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/GnarlyJerky, on Twitter at @GnarlyJerky and on Instagram at GnarlyJerky.

LVMS will make history in 2018 when it becomes the first NASCAR track to host two tripleheader weekends the same year. Next up for LVMS is the NHRA Toyota Nationals, part of the Mello Yello Drag Racing Series Countdown to the Championship, at The Strip Oct. 26-29.

Tickets are available by calling 1-800-644-4444 or logging on to www.LVMS.com.