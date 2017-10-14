Old-Time Reunion Holds 22nd Annual Event

Written and photography by Nikki Artale

It all began in 1995 when Davey Pearl, Lou Pearl, Ken Johann, Jack Kogan and Paul Endy met for breakfast at the Bagelmania. They thought it would be a good idea to create an event for long time Las Vegans who had been living here in Las Vegas for 25 years or more to get together and relive the good old days and talk about the growth of the town. After six weeks of planning they put together the first event with over 1,000 attendees and that was the start of this wonderful reunion. Since that time many movers and shakers have attended to reminisce about the growth of our wonderful town.

On Oct. 10, the reunion was held in Las Vegas in the Mardi Gras Ballroom at The Orleans Hotel . A cocktail reception and dinner and entertainment was the high light of the get together with many celebrities. Frankie Scinta and the Vintage Vegas Tenors, Ben Litvinoff, Raphae Erardi and Larry Wayne Morbitt were the entertainment for the evening and everyone enjoyed the show.

We were honored by our Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske as one of many guests which included Kathleen Ray, Ms. Senior Nevada and John Katsilometes from the Las Vegas Review-Journal newspaper.

I am looking forward to next year’s reunion.

