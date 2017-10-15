EVANESCENCE kicks off the “Synthesis Live” tour at The Pearl at Palms Casino Resort

Saturday night, EVANESCENCE kicked off their “Synthesis Live” tour at The Pearl at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. The group performed with a full orchestra to a sold out crowd in what was one of the most beautiful shows that has graced The Pearl stage. The band and orchestra brought drama and passion to the performance, with front woman Amy Lee’s haunting vocals leading the way as they performed songs such as “Bring Me to Life,” “My Immortal” and “My Heart is Broken,” as well as new songs like “Imperfection.”

Synthesis (due Nov. 10) is the group’s fourth studio album and features a reimagining of some of the group’s best-loved songs recorded with a full orchestra.

Photo credit Denise Truscello