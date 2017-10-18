Senator’s Cup Fall Classic returns to The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend

Winner of 150-lap Super Late Models race to take home $15,000

Visiting regional series racers, an appearance by a United States senator and a $15,000 first-place prize will be just some of the highlights of the second annual Senator’s Cup Fall Classic at The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend.

U.S. Senator Dean Heller (R-Nev.), himself a former Bullring racer, will be on-hand for Saturday night’s racing action that will include a $15,000 check to the winner of the 150-lap Super Late Models feature. Sen. Heller, the former Nevada Secretary of State (1995-2007) and representative for Nevada’s Second Congressional District (2007-11), raced at The Bullring in the early 2000s.

Sen. Heller, who got into racing through his Super Stocks-racing father, Jack, will present the champion’s check in the Winner’s Circle for the 150-lap Super Late Models feature. Two-time defending champion Linny White of Fontana, California, will be among the Super Late Models drivers competing, along with local stars Noah Gragson, Justin Johnson, Scott Gafforini and Jay Beasley.

The 150-lap NASCAR Super Late Models 150 and 50-lap features for the Southwest Tour Trucks and NASCAR Super Stocks highlight a full slate of features spread out over the course of the weekend at the 3/8-mile paved oval. The USAC HPD Midgets Series will also be in town for a 30-lap race, and the NASCAR Bombers are part of the schedule with at 35-lap “Breakout” feature, where any race leader breaking the 20-second barrier on a lap will receive a stop-and-go penalty.

Friday night kicks off the festivities with qualifying for the 24-car Super Late Models 150, along with various heat races and features for the USAC HPD Midgets, South West Tour Truck Series/Pro Trucks and Jr. Late Models classes.

Then, on Saturday night, heat races and a qualifying session lead into features in the Bandolero, NASCAR Bombers, NASCAR Super Stocks, USAC HPD Midgets and South West Tour Truck Series/Pro Trucks divisions. The Super Late Models 150 will feature a break at the midway point where car crews can add fuel, but not tires or make adjustments, for the race’s second half.

One of the most affordable entertainment options in Las Vegas, the Bullring’s annual series will feature family friendly concession prices that include $2 hot dogs and Coca-Cola products and $3 Budweiser beer. Spectators can also save money by purchasing admission tickets in advance by visiting or calling the LVMS ticket office at 702.644.4444 or online at LVMS.com.

2017 Senator’s Cup Fall Classic schedule

Friday, Oct. 20

4 p.m. – Spectator gates open

4:30 p.m. – Qualifying begins

6 p.m.

USAC HPD Midget heat races

NASCAR Super Stocks heat races

South West Tour Trucks/Pro Trucks heat races

NASCAR Super Late Models heat races

Jr. Late Models split feature – 70 laps

USAC HPD Midgets feature – 30 laps

South West Tour Trucks/Pro Trucks feature – 50 laps

Saturday, Oct. 21

4 p.m. – Spectator gates open

4:15 p.m.

USLCI Bandoleros heat races

NASCAR Bombers “Breakout” heat races

USAC HPD Midget heat races

SWTT/Pro Trucks heat races

5:15 p.m. – NASCAR Super Late Models B – Features

6 p.m. – National Anthem/Opening Ceremonies

Bandoleros combined feature – 20 laps

NASCAR Bombers “Breakout” feature – 35 laps

South West Tour Trucks/Pro Trucks feature – 50 laps

USAC HPD Midgets feature – 30 laps

NASCAR Super Stocks feature – 50 laps

NASCAR Super Late Models “Open Comp 150” – 150 laps

** ** Schedule subject to change ** **