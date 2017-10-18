Stefan Kozlov is Straight-Sets Winner at Las Vegas Tennis Open ATP Tour Challenger $50,000 Men’s Tournament

Stefan Kozlov has been on the tennis scene for so long that it’s hard to believe he’s still not old enough to walk the Las Vegas Strip casinos and play a few dollars in the slot machines.

Ever since bursting onto the tennis scene way back in 2010 by making the final of the Boys’ 14s at the prestigious Easter Bowl USTA Spring Nationals, the 19-year-old Kozlov has always been considered a young prodigy destined for tennis stardom. There have been some bumps along the way, but the South Florida resident Kozlov said after his second-round win at the Las Vegas Tennis Open that he’s content with where he’s at.

“I’m really happy and obviously have a long way to go,” said the No. 4-seeded Kozlov, who defeated Dominik Koepfer of Germany, 6-4, 6-1, at the ATP Challenger Tour $50,000 Men’s tournament taking place at the Fertitta Tennis Complex on the campus of UNLV to advance to the quarterfinals on Friday. “I just have to stay the course and keep working hard and good things will come.”

Considered an ATP “Next Gen” player, which is a player who is under 21 and in the top 200 Emirates ATP World Tour rankings, the popular “Koz,” as he’s known on tour, is currently ranked No. 137 after reaching a career-high No. 115 earlier this year. He next faces former Georgia Tech All-America Kevin King, who need three sets to beat Marcos Giron, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

On his ATP Tour website bio, Kozlov lists Roger Federer and Las Vegas resident Andre Agassi as his tennis idols. Later in the day, Kozlov teamed with his younger brother Boris to win their first-round doubles match. The pairing beat Cameron Norrie and Alex Rybakov, 6-4, 6-4.

Also winning second-round singles matches and advancing to the quarterfinals were Stanford star Bradley Klahn, who upset No. 6 seed Michael Mmoh in three sets, and another former college star college star, Evan King of Michigan, who also need three set to outlast Brydan Klein.

The tournament website is: www.lasvegastennisopen.com.

The tournament sponsors include: The Orleans Casino, Andre Agassi Foundation for Education, Marty Hennessy Inspiring Children Foundation, USTA Nevada, Gaggenau, The GM Wealth Management Group at Merrill Lynch, Cirque Du Soleil, Mutual Of Omaha, Marquis Aurbach Coffing, USTA Net Generation, Allstate Appliances, Neuro Tennis, Brain Balance, Littler, Par3, Performance Steel, EAD Law Group, Renewal By Andersen and Realty Edge.

RESULTS – OCTOBER 18, 2017

Men’s Singles – Second Round

[4] S. Kozlov (USA) def. D. Koepfer (GER) 6-4 6-1

[PR] B. Klahn (USA) def. [6] M. Mmoh (USA) 6-3 3-6 6-3

K. King (USA) def. M. Giron (USA) 4-6 6-3 6-4

E. King (USA) def. B. Klein (GBR) 6-7(2) 6-3 7-5

Men’s

Doubles – Quarterfinals

[2] J. Chaplin (AUS) / M. Libietis (LAT) def. [WC] T. Johnson (USA) / P. Kawka (USA) 6-4 6-1

First Round

B. Kozlov (USA) / S. Kozlov (USA) def. C. Norrie (GBR) / A. Rybakov (USA) 6-4 6-4

ORDER OF PLAY – THURSDAY, OCTOBER 19, 2017

COURT 1 start 11:00 am

[1] T. Sandgren (USA) vs L. Miedler (AUT)

[Q] J. Choinski (GER) vs [7] S. Groth (AUS)

[1] B. Klein (GBR) / J. Salisbury (GBR) vs B. Kozlov (USA) / S. Kozlov (USA)

COURT 7 start 11:00 am

L. Broady (GBR) vs [2] C. Norrie (GBR)

[8] R. Opelka (USA) vs [Q] J. Hiltzik (USA)

[WC] B. Lock (ZIM) / C. Lock (ZIM) vs K. King (USA) / R. Roelofse (RSA)