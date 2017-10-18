Top Seed and Defending Champion Win 1st Round at Las Vegas Pro Open ATP Challenger Tour

Top-seeded Tennys Sandgren and defending champion Sam Groth opened up with first-round wins on Tuesday at the Las Vegas Tennis Open, an ATP Challenger Tour $50,000 Men’s Tournament taking place at the Fertitta Tennis Complex on the campus of UNLV.

Both Sandgren and Groth had similar score lines with Sandgren beating qualifier Benjamin Lock of Zimbabwe, 6-2, 6-4, and the No. 7-seeded Groth downing wild-card and Ohio State senior Mikael Torpegaard of Denmark, 6-3, 6-4. Also given a wild card last year, the two-time All-American Torpegaard made it to the Las Vegas quarterfinals last year losing to eventual finalist Santiago Giraldo of Colombia.

The No. 2-seeded Cameron Norrie of Great Britain continued his solid play as the former TCU star eliminated Spain’s Roberto Ortega-Olmedo, 6-4, 6-3. Earlier this month Norrie won the Tiburon and Stockton Challengers and has moved up more than 100 spots in the Emirates ATP Tour rankings in the past month where he currently sits at a career-high No. 110.

Fellow Brit Brydan Klein had upset on his mind as he joined Norrie in the second round with a strong 7-6 (2), 6-4 win over American and No. 3 seeded Bjorn Fratangelo.

Americans Reilly Opelka, Bradley Klahn and qualifier Jared Hiltzik all advanced with last week’s Fairfield $100,000 Challenger finalist Klahn the only one needing three sets as he beat Christopher O’Connell of Australia, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3.

The wild-card doubles team of Cameron Lickle and former world top 20 player Vince Spadea fell in their doubles match to the No. 3-seeded team of Hans Hach Verdugo of Mexico and American Dennis Novikov, 6-3, 6-4.

RESULTS – OCTOBER 17, 2017

Men’s Singles – First Round

[1] T. Sandgren (USA) def. [Q] B. Lock (ZIM) 6-2 6-4

[2] C. Norrie (GBR) def. R. Ortega-Olmedo (ESP) 6-4 6-3

B. Klein (GBR) def. [3] B. Fratangelo (USA) 7-6(2) 6-4

[7] S. Groth (AUS) def. [WC] M. Torpegaard (DEN) 6-3 6-4

[8] R. Opelka (USA) def. J. Clarke (GBR) 7-6(2) 6-4

L. Miedler (AUT) def. [Q] K. Sell (BRA) 7-6(11) 4-6 7-5

[Q] J. Choinski (GER) def. [WC] A. Cozbinov (MDA) 4-6 6-4 6-4

[PR] B. Klahn (USA) def. C. O’Connell (AUS) 3-6 7-5 6-3

[Q] J. Hiltzik (USA) def. [LL] T. Garanganga (ZIM) 6-2 6-2

L. Broady (GBR) def. [LL] A. Rybakov (USA) 7-6(5) 6-3

Men’s Doubles – Quarterfinals

[3] H. Hach Verdugo (MEX) / D. Novikov (USA) def. J. Clarke (GBR) / M. Willis (GBR) walkover

First Round

[2] J. Chaplin (AUS) / M. Libietis (LAT) def. M. Barton (AUS) / G. Jones (AUS) 7-6(5) 6-2

[3] H. Hach Verdugo (MEX) / D. Novikov (USA) def. [WC] C. Lickle (USA) / V. Spadea (USA) 6-3 6-4

[WC] B. Lock (ZIM) / C. Lock (ZIM) def. [4] B. Klahn (USA) / M. McDonald (USA) walkover

K. King (USA) / R. Roelofse (RSA) def. N. Milojevic (SRB) / J. Satral (CZE) walkover

ORDER OF PLAY – WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 18, 2017

COURT 1 start 11:00 am

[4] S. Kozlov (USA) vs D. Koepfer (GER)

[6] M. Mmoh (USA) vs [PR] B. Klahn (USA)

After Suitable Rest – C. Norrie (GBR) / A. Rybakov (USA) vs B. Kozlov (USA) / S. Kozlov (USA)

COURT 7 start 11:00 am

K. King (USA) vs M. Giron (USA)

E. King (USA) vs B. Klein (GBR)

[WC] T. Johnson (USA) / P. Kawka (USA) vs [2] J. Chaplin (AUS) / M. Libietis (LAT)