Las Vegas Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities to host fifth annual PJ 5K Run & 1-Mile Walk

Pajamas will be the attire of choice at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in roughly a month’s time.

Casual attire will be right in line with the theme for the fifth annual PJ 5K Run & 1-Mile Walk through Glittering Lights, a fun and festive fundraising event hosted by the Las Vegas Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities on Sunday, Nov. 19. Participants are invited to run, walk or push strollers through the course in their pajamas, and the more colorful and unique, the better.

Registration is set for 3 p.m. Pacific Time, with the race starting at 4:30 p.m. Those who register early can pick up their entry packets at GameWorks at Town Square on Nov. 17 from 3 to 7 p.m.

Glittering Lights is Nevada’s largest drive-through Christmas light show and features millions of LED lights and hundreds of sparkling light displays. Last year, a record crowd of more than 1,000 participated in the event.

Anyone who brings a new pair of children’s PJs to donate will have a chance to win two tickets to the 2018 NASCAR Weekend at LVMS, which runs March 2-4. Participants donated more than 170 pairs of pajamas at last year’s event.

Entry fees range from $15-$45, and children age 5 and under can participate for free. To register in advance, please visit www.speedwaycharities.org/ lasvegas or contact Paulette Anderson at 702-917-6493 orpanderson@lvms.com. Participants may register for an extra $5 on the day of the event beginning at 3 p.m.

Everyone who signs up will receive a race bib, an event completion medal and light snacks and beverages, and awards will be given to the best overall female and best overall male. There will also be plenty of raffle prizes available, an appearance by the UNLV cheerleading squad and games for kids courtesy of Fun For All Games and Entertainment.

The SCC PJ 5K is sponsored by LVMS, the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Big Valley Towing, Klai Juba Wald Architects, Glittering Lights, Levy Restaurants, KOMP 92.3 The Rock Station, Coca-Cola, Anderson Dairy and Academica Nevada. Funds raised will help local children with social, medical, physical and financial needs.

Founded in 1982 by Bruton Smith, Chairman of Speedway Motorsports Inc., the mission of Speedway Children’s Charities is simple but important: To care for children in educational, financial, social and medical need in order to help them lead productive lives. Since its inception in 1999, the Las Vegas Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities has granted more than $2.5 million to local children’s causes throughout Southern Nevada.

Last December, the local chapter of SCC granted more than $243,000 to 57 local children’s charities. Additional information on the charity can be found at www.speedwaycharities.org/ lasvegas.