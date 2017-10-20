Top-Seeded Tennys Sandgren Shines At Las Vegas Tennis Open ATP Tour Challenger $50,000 Men’s Tournament

Injury-free Tennys Sandgren won again at the Las Vegas Tennis Open on Friday as the top-seeded former University of Tennessee All-American has not dropped a set during the Las Vegas stop on the ATP Tour Challenger $50,000 event being played at the Fertitta Tennis Complex on the campus of UNLV.

Sandgren dominated qualifier Jan Choinski of Germany, 6-1, 6-0, in just 47 minutes, and joined fellow Americans Stefan Kozlov and Evan King, who each advanced to the semifinals on Saturday at the third annual Las Vegas Tennis Open.

A fourth American, 20-year-old Reilly Opelka, had his chances to join the trio, but fell in his quarterfinal match despite serving 28 aces against Britain’s Liam Broady in a two-hour, 20-minute match falling, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Sandgren is currently sitting at a career-high Emirates ATP World Tour ranking of No. 94, and will continue to rise in the rankings with each victory.

“Being healthy has been the biggest thing,” said the 26-year-old Sandgren from Gallatin, Tenn. “Before I didn’t think I could make it past a year before my body would start breaking down. I had hip surgery and there was always something that kept me sidelined for a couple of months. I feel like I’ve been healthy now for over a year and a half and that’s been a huge factor.”

Sandgren, who played two years of college tennis before turning pro, will face 19-year-old Kozlov following an 11 a.m. doubles semifinal.

Sandgren said he couldn’t recall the last time he’s been a No. 1 seed. “At these events it’s very rare that the top seed actually makes it all the way through because everyone is so good and hungry,” he said. “It doesn’t really mean anything except maybe makes you are a target. It’s definitely cool and a new experience to be the No. 1 seed.”

In a battled between two former college All-American former Michigan Wolverine Evan King ended Bradley Klahn’s two-week finals streak with a hard-fought 7-6 (7), 7-6 (6) win over the former Stanford Cardinal.

“I just ran out of steam,” said Klahn, who got into the tournament using a protected ranking and made the finals at the past two week’s $100,000 Challengers at Fairfield, Calif., and Monterrey, Mexico. “All the matches finally just caught up with me.”

The tournament website is www.lasvegastennisopen.com.

RESULTS – OCTOBER 20, 2017

Men’s Singles – Quarterfinals

[1] T. Sandgren (USA) def. [Q] J. Choinski (GER) 6-1, 6-0

[4] S. Kozlov (USA) def. K. King (USA) 6-2, 6-3

L. Broady (GBR) def. [8] R. Opelka (USA) 6-7 (2), 7-6 (5), 6-4

E. King (USA) def. [PR] B. Klahn (USA) 7-6 (7), 7-6 (6)

Men’s Doubles – Semifinals

[3] H. Hach Verdugo (MEX) / D. Novikov (USA) def. [2] J. Chaplin (AUS) / M. Libietis (LAT) 6-3, 4-6, 10-3

ORDER OF PLAY – SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21, 2017

COURT 1 start 11:00 am

[1] B. Klein (GBR) / J. Salisbury (GBR) vs K. King (USA) / R. Roelofse (RSA)

[1] T. Sandgren (USA) vs [4] S. Kozlov (USA)

E. King (USA) vs L. Broady (GBR)