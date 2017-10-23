Liberace Mansion Foundation Hosts a Masquerade Ball at Liberace Mansion

Written and photography by Nikki Artale

Martyn J. Ravenhill and Barbara Lee Woollen held a Masquerade Ball on Oct. 13 at the Liberace Mansion with the proceeds to benefit the missions of The Bruce and Barbara Lee Woollen Foundation and Friends of the Liberace Mansion Foundation. The foundations continue to provide scholarships and education to new artists and they also donate to local and national charities, among them Las Vegas Make-A-Wish, Habitat for Humanity, Las Vegas Academy of the Arts and many more.

Black tie, Ball Gowns and Masks filled the ballroom to honor Cindy Doumani who received the Humanitarian of the Arts Award from the SPCA for her love and protection of animals. Cindy is a board member of the Liberace Foundation and on the advisory committee to the Academy of Arts and the Las Vegas Walk of Stars. Cindy has her Walk of Stars in front of MGM Hotel.

For the past 50 years Cindy Doumani has always been concerned about children and animals and is greatly admired by her friends and family and loved by the community and all that know her and I am honored to be her friend. Her sons Fred Doumani Jr. and Ronnie Doumani are as proud of her as is her entire family. A documentary “Cowgirl to Showgirl,” based on her life will be released next year and it is being produced by Donna Dondino Melchiore. It is a fabulous documentary.

The evening started at 5:30 pm in the beautiful remodeled Moroccan Room with a VIP Pre-event Concert featuring Coloratua Soprano Emilie Jane Dubois. Emilie was the recipient of the Emerging Artist of the Year Award and she performed a few songs, accompanied on the piano by Katie Leung. Emilie touched all our hearts with her beautiful voice.

A cocktail reception followed on the main floor of the mansion and as we toured the house everyone was in awe of the Chandeliers, the murals, mirrored walls, the pianos and the stained glass. I loved the master bedroom with its Sistine chapel ceiling which took two years to paint by Stefano Angelo Falk at a cost of 1.3 million. The clouds and the image of Liberace is a beautiful work of art. The marble tub has 14 carat gold swan fixtures and featured marble pillars from Athens, Greece, mirrored ceilings, cherubs and a chandelier.

At 7 pm we entered the grand ballroom for dinner and a Murder Mystery event by A Touch of Mystery. Written and directed by Jay Joseph, it was very entertaining and they interacted with the audience. It was a fun night and the masks and costumes were fabulous.

Martyn purchased the two-story, 14,393-square-foot mansion in August 2013 for $500,000 with the intention of restoring it to what it once was in all its glory. He wants to honor Liberace, his music and his legacy. The Parisienne staircase was built in one piece and brought here and it is the first thing to see as you enter the house. Martyn has spent millions of dollars to restore the mansion, the first Clark County Historical Designation.

Live music was provided by The Mellowtones Big Band and the party continued into the night. Martyn J. Ravenhill and Ivan Serna hosted the fabulous Masquerade Ball and John Katsiometes was the Emcee for the program.

Nikki Artale

