Vegas Golden Knights players to visit Toyota Racing pits at NHRA on Thursday

The Vegas Golden Knights have had a powerful start in their first week of existence in the NHL, and now defenseman Jason Garrison and goaltender Malcolm Subban will get the chance to be a part of a different type of power play.

As the guests of Toyota Racing, the two players will get the opportunity to sit in and start a pair of 10,000-horsepower dragsters on Thursday, Oct. 26 as a part of the upcoming NHRA Toyota Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Garrison will get the opportunity to climb into the Global Electronic Technology Toyota Top Fuel dragster, while Subban will be in the DHL Toyota Camry Funny Car.

Kalitta Motorsports drivers J.R. Todd, winner of the sport’s biggest race, the U.S. Nationals, and Richie Crampton, a past Las Vegas champion, will be on hand to give the two Golden Knights players a few tips along the way.

When: Thursday, Oct. 26 – 2:30 p.m.

The players and drivers will be trading jerseys for the event. Fans should come to the Kalitta Motorsports Pits at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Thursday, Oct. 26 beginning at 2:30 p.m.