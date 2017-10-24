Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop Opens New Las Vegas Location in Northwest

Award-Winning Restaurant Now Serving More Clark County Guests

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop has opened a new restaurant in the Las Vegas Valley, located on Oso Blanca Road near Durango Boulevard. Capriotti’s continues its 40-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand shredding them every morning to feature in a variety of fan-favorite subs. The restaurant’s award-winning sandwiches include the acclaimed best seller, The Bobbie, made with homemade turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and a touch of mayo on a freshly made roll, among others.

Franchise veteran Michael Solomon, who owns an additional three Capriotti’s shops, will run Capriotti’s new Oso Blanca location. In addition, Solomon also runs other franchise concepts including Great American Cookies and Wingtime, his own fast-casual chicken restaurant. Solomon has been part of the Capriotti’s family for nine years, and has a deep passion for evolving the brand.

“We continue to see a constant need and want for more Capriotti’s locations from the Vegas residents,” said franchisee Michael Solomon. “As long as they bring the demand, we will continue to supply and make it more convenient for everyone to get their favorite sandwich.”

“The growth and expansion the Capriotti’s brand has seen this year alone is remarkable,” said Ashley Morris, CEO of Capriotti’s. “And while all of the new Capriotti’s locations that open are exciting to see, it’s always enjoyable watching more locations open right here in our backyard.”

Capriotti’s is located at 7540 Oso Blanca Road and is open daily. For additional information, visit www.capriottis.com.