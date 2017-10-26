Title contenders excited to be at The Strip at LVMS for NHRA Toyota Nationals

A number of world title contenders are optimistic and excited for this week’s NHRA Toyota Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

NHRA stars Antron Brown, Ron Capps, Steve Torrence, Robert Hight and Tanner Gray spoke at the annual NHRA Toyota Nationals press conference and luncheon at Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab at The Forum Shops at Caesar’s to talk about this week’s Mello Yello Drag Racing Series event. The drivers were eager to be back in Las Vegas and amped up about doing battle at the iconic drag strip Friday through Sunday.

“It’s been an unbelievable season so far, and to come out with eight wins so far is a Godsend, for sure,” said Steve Torrence, the event’s defending Top Fuel champion who leads the season points standings coming into Las Vegas. “We’ve got two more races, and by no means is this championship chase over. We’re going into this weekend with a lot of confidence, and hopefully we can keep marching forward and do what we’ve been doing.”

Reigning Funny Car World Champion Ron Capps leads his division’s standings heading into the weekend and always loves returning to Las Vegas.

“This weekend’s going to be fun, and it’s a battle for a championship,” said Capps, who is 24 points ahead of Hight in the world title race. “Las Vegas is like a second home to me, because my brother lives here and I’ve spent a lot of holidays here. On Sunday morning, we’re going to do something pretty cool and recognize a lot of first responders who were (at the Oct. 1 Route 91 shooting), and for this feeling like a home race for me, it’ll be fun to be part of that.”

On Thursday, about 30 of the NHRA’s top stars will be attending NHRA Fanfest on Fremont Street to sign autographs.

Fans can enjoy hour-long autograph session where they can get up close and personal with their favorite drivers. In addition, the Nevada Health Center’s mobile mammography unit will be on-site and offering female fans free mammograms in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Drivers expected to attend are:

Greg Anderson

Antron Brown

Bo Butner

Ron Capps

Alexis DeJoria

Erica Enders

John Force

Joey Gladstone

Tanner Gray

Robert Hight

Andrew Hines

Allen Johnson

Eddie Krawiec

Jonnie Lindberg

Jason Line

Scotty Pollacheck

Leah Pritchett

Cory Reed

Shawn Reed

Jerry Savoie

Angie Smith

Matt Smith

Karen Stoffer

Melissa Surber

L.E. Tonglet

Steve Torrence

Shane Tucker

LVMS and the NHRA will honor area first responders as part of Sunday morning’s Opening Ceremonies at approximately 10:15 a.m. Pacific Time. NHRA has been paying tribute to local first responders at its events through its NHRA Salutes First Responders program.

Tickets are available at LVMS.com, or by calling 800-644-4444, and children age 12 and under will be admitted free with a ticketed adult.