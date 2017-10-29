98 Degrees Singer Jeff Timmons’ 5-Year-Old Daughter Make Her Runway Debut!

By Leena Tailor, Special to Informer Media Group

www.twitter.com/@LeenaNZ

www.instagram.com/leenatailor

When someone is this cute, they are never too young to make a catwalk debut.

Jeff Timmons’ gorgeous 5-year-old girl, Ariahuna, hit the runway for her first modeling gig at Style Fashion Week Los Angeles earlier this month.

“It was bittersweet!” the Las Vegas resident and Men of the Strip founder told Las Vegas Informer about watching his little girl killing it on the runway. “I love that she had the opportunity and has the confidence to do it, but it also means my baby is growing up, and it’s just too fast.”

The cutie strut her stuff for children’s designer, Ydamys Simo, alongside a bunch of other kids at West Hollywood’s Pacific Design Center. Wearing a colorful, floral dress, she adorably sped down the catwalk barefoot, then paused for an adorable quick turn back to the audience as she exited the stage.

Backstage, Ariahuna appeared to be having a blast — making faces, checking her makeup in a compact mirror and hamming it up for her mom, and Jeff’s wife of six years, Amanda, as she proudly clicked away on her camera. Ariahuna even nailed a classic, hand-on-hip modeling pose while casually perched on a chair waiting for the action to start!

“She’s just a natural personality,” said Jeff, who had been busy filming the video for 98 Degrees’ new song “Season of Love” from their Christmas album Let It Snow, but took a break from the shoot to attend Ariahuna’s fitting. “She’s been full of energy and light, and has been bubbly since she arrived on the scene.”

“It was awesome and Ariahuna loved everything about modelling,” added Amanda.

The opportunity arose after Ariahuna was spotted in photos on Amanda’s Instagram account, then asked to participate in Simo’s show.

She’s not the first of Jeff’s children to enter the modelling industry. In February, Jeff’s eldest daughter, Alyssa (one of his two children with ex-wife Trisha Sperry) made her debut at a Style Fashion Week show in New York City. Alyssa has since landed numerous modeling gigs and relocated from Nevada to California to pursue her career further.

While Ariahuna has no doubt witnessed both her dad and big sister soaking up the limelight on stage, Jeff says the bright young star has her own innate love for the spotlight.

“She seems to feel comfortable and loving the stage,” he said. “So, if she wants to continue doing it, we’ll be next to her every step of the way.”

Check out the cute snaps of Ariahuna’s big night below.