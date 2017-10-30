Leonardo da Vinci Horse and Rider Sculpture returns to Las Vegas

Public showing scheduled at Red Rock Resort on November 5

The only sculpture to exist today from the hand of Leonardo da Vinci has returned to its Las Vegas home after a successful showing in Milan, Italy. The bronze artwork dubbed “Horse and Rider” finished a 30 day public exhibit mere steps from the home of da Vinci’s The Last Supper. The public is invited to view Horse and Rider on Sunday, Nov. 5 from 3 to 6 p.m. in the hotel rotunda area, directly up stairs from the hotel lobby at Red Rock Resort located at 11011 W. Charleston Blvd. Admission is free.

“This magnificent model, recently appraised for $35 million, is now back in America. In cooperation with the Red Rock Resort, it will have a one day only public viewing,” stated Rod Maly, co-owner of the work. “This will be only the fourth time since its unveiling in 2012 that the work will be publicly displayed. We are excited to team with Red Rock Resort, a beautiful property and a wonderful venue for the event.”

“For this artistic achievement to be preserved for centuries is remarkable,” added Jim Petty, partner and co-owner with Maly. “To think, a work like this could have easily disappeared from existence.”

The history of the artwork is fascinating, having passed from several prestigious European collections to being saved from Nazi looting during World War II. A five minute film documents the history of the sculpture from its creation in 1508 to the present day. The film can be viewed on www.DaVinciHorseandRider.com

Future plans to publicly display the work have not been disclosed at this time. “The sculpture will reside in a vault for now until we can determine how best to share ‘Horse and Rider’ with the world,” Petty added. “We are happy to show this masterwork in Las Vegas, another step in telling its incredible story to the world.”

An early maquette for an unfinished monument, ‘Horse and Rider’ features a rider in full military regalia on horseback. Leonardo da Vinci died in 1519 before he could complete the larger project, leaving “Horse and Rider” to his star pupil, Francesco Melzi. The work remained with the Melzi family in Italy. It was later removed to Switzerland for safekeeping before the onset of WWII.

In 1985, world renowned Leonardo expert Dr.Carlo Pedretti was called on to verify its authenticity. After in-depth analysis, Pedretti declared in writing, “In my opinion, this wax model is by Leonardo himself.” Photos of the model appear in the Catalogue Raisonne of Leonardo’s drawings known as the “Queen’s Collection at Windsor Castle, Horses and Other Animals”. The beeswax model is also well documented in the scholarly work “Leonardo da Vinci; Scientist, Inventor, Artist” by Otto Letze and Thomas Buchsteiner. More recently, Leonardo scholar Ernesto Solari published the first complete study dedicated to the work, Leonardo da Vinci HORSE AND RIDER.

Las Vegas based Art encounter is the exclusive representative of Horse and Rider. Art encounter, has been a destination for discerning fine art collectors since 1992. Art encounter offers a wide range of services to include fine art consulting and appraisals as well as award-winning picture framing. The owner of Horse and Rider is Silver Point Holdings, LLC, managed by J.W. Petty, retired airline executive, and Rod Maly, CEO, Art encounter. For more information, visit www.DaVinciHorseandRider.com.