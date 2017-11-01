Europe Is Celebrated in Los Angeles Throughout The Month Of October

by Nicole Muj

This October, the City of Angels featured a European cultural and culinary tour with special events scheduled throughout the month.

First stop on the tour was Germany, and in particular, Berlin, with the world premiere screening of the new TV series Babylon Berlin, held on Oct. 6 at The Theatre at The Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.

The premiere featured two episodes of the series that follows young police inspector Gereon Rath through his investigation, offering viewers a glimpse of the “Roaring Twenties” of Berlin, including all of the scandals, politics, arts and extremism.

The 11th Annual German Currents Film Festival held Oct. 13-16 was next on the agenda, inviting Angelenos to experience cinema from Germany, Austria and Switzerland. An opening night red carpet gala held at the Egyptian Theatre kicked off the festival with a screening of Tiger Girl by Jakob Lass that debuted at the Berlinale earlier this year.

The following week was the18th Annual Polish Film Festival in Los Angeles held from Oct. 18-26. This year’s opening night festivities, also at the Egyptian Theatre, featured a gala pre-reception, awards ceremony, performance by the HB Barnum Life Choir and a special presentation to the stunning Polish American beauty Stefanie Powers. The first night’s selection The Art of Loving. Story of Michalina Wislocka chronicled the life story of the most famous sexologist of Communist Poland, who fought for the right to publish her book and literally changed the sex lives of the Polish people forever.

The following evening at the Egyptian was the Recent Spanish Cinema film series celebrating its 23rd year showcased contemporary Spanish cinema and the country’s culinary delights. Over 600 guests attended the opening night that featured a screening of the award-winning film The Fury Of A Patient Man, directed by Raúl Arévalo, followed by an elaborate reception.

Italy was not forgotten with the Annual Taste of Italy, presented by the Italian American Museum of Los Angeles on Oct. 12. LA’s premiere Italian food and wine event this year placed the spotlight on Sicily, and featured over 35 restaurants, 100 plus wines, chef demonstrations and live entertainment.

To cap off the month-long Euro tour was an exclusive event in honor of “The Most Beautiful Drink in the World.” Torino’s Martini & Rossi held a special industry and media brunch on October 20 at The Ponte Ristorante, in celebration of the new Martini & Rossi Riserva Speciale Bitter Liqueur. The intimate seated gathering was hosted by the brand’s master blender and herbalists Giuseppe ‘Beppe’ Musso and Ivano Tonutti. Guests enjoyed Italian bites and classic cocktails, including the Martini & Rossi Negroni, prepared by New York City’s Dante mixologist Naren Young.

Cin Cin!

Photos courtesy of White Bear PR, IAMLA, Nike Communications and Polishfilmla.org