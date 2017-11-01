Manicures by a professional: It really helps with beautiful, healthy nails

By Stephanie Spatar

While manicures and pedicures have been part of many people’s grooming for decades, there are still concerns about health. However, as a professional, I incorporate health with beauty so that manicured nails showcase personality while I monitor the health of the nail.

I am not a health care professional, but I have worked with podiatrists over the years and I check my clients’ nail health. This is important for everyone but especially those with health issues such as diabetes.

With regularly scheduled manicures and pedicures, I can observe the nail beds to see if there is discoloration, fungus, ridges, dehydration or other symptoms. I check cuticles and look for hangnails or ingrown nails. Cuticles are for protection and with a nail professional, can be cared for good overall health. Hangnails are little skin tears that develop when a sliver of skin splits away from a cuticle or fingernail. Hangnails are small in size but should be removed by a nail professional.

I also check the health of the skin on clients’ hands and feet especially because of diabetes. I look for any cracks or wounds that may have been missed. I also use essential oils in my manicures and pedicures depending upon what the client may be needing on that service day.

What about polish? I always use a base coat that prevents staining of the nail bed (so important) as well as extending the manicure until the next visit. I can properly remove gels (NO PICKING). Today, nail polish removers can actually help strengthen and condition nails.

One of the main elements of getting a manicure is the application of cuticle oil. Cuticle oil comes in a variety of formulas including almond, tea tree, tangerine, jojoba and vitamin E oil. It is important to know that cuticle oils and creams keep nails and the surrounding skin soft and conditioned. They can also prevent the growth of fungus and bacteria.

I also incorporate a hand and nail massage, distributing the moisture and promoting nail growth. A massage increases the blood flow to that particular region of the body. Increased blood flow to the region allows toxins to be removed as well as the conditioning effects of the blood.

I have not forgotten about the men. Taking care of hands and feet is just as important for men as well as women.

Regularly maintained hands and nails give a great first impression. Many people notice face and hands first. Unkempt nails may give the impression that everything else is just as messy. Flawed or unattractive nails can be transformed with color and care.

When shaking hands, show the world true confidence with beautiful nails. While walking, know that feet look and feel just as good. It is important on the inside and outside.