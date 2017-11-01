Movember is here with fashionable facial hair

There’s just something about a well-groomed guy that makes you stop and stare. — Joe Manganiello

by David Antunes

Movember is here and men across America will dedicate this month to keeping sharp objects away from their five o’clock shadows or bushy beards. Now, it seems, there are beards everywhere and many men have even stopped shaving altogether.

Men were turning heads long with facial hair before “The New York Times” declared facial hair fashionable. In fact, you can’t avoid them.

Some may give credit to the Red Carpet since many celebrities don’t leave home these days without a decent dose of facial fuzz including Joe Manganiello, Robert De Niro, Mel Gibson and Paul Rudd.

Luckily, there’s a product to help with that and it’s No Gunk, Just Funk! beard oil. This product is formulated with only the finest natural ingredients including Organic Argan oil (main ingredient), olive oil and other natural, essential oils. There are no chemicals and no residue. This healthy balance of oils which will give beards a natural luster and shine while reducing itchiness and irritation. No need to wash hands after use since the the only thing left behind is the relaxing scent of orange blossom. No Gunk, Just Funk! beard oil also facial hair flake-free, revitalizes and strengthens beards.

Most men don’t believe they need to use any products at all. This is wrong, Men should take care of their facial hair as much as they take care of the hair on their heads.

The best time to apply a beard oil is right after washing your face. I recommend putting on beard oil first thing in the morning after showering or cleansing. This way, your hair follicles and pores are open and can easily absorb the oil.

Avoid letting your beard dry especially if you live in a cold or dry climate. Caring for skin, particularly cleansing and moisturization, is crucial.

Rub the beard oil into your hand, then massage it throughout your beard. Beard oil is hydrating to the skin and helps soften and tame beard hair.

Beard oil moisturizes facial hair and the skin beneath.

Less is always best. Just a few drops of No Gunk, Just Funk! is plenty.

A ittle beard oil is just enough to tame those flyaway hairs and eliminate flakes (a.k.a. beard-druff). Ideally your beard should feel silky and smooth.

A shiny and soft appearance is best. If your beard is longer, use a comb or brush to make sure the product coats every hair and moisturizes the skin which it acts as a double-duty styling agent too.

No Gunk, Just Funk is also a natural cologne.

While to most men who haven’t patiently fought through the long season of growing out the perfect facial fro, it may seem like an easy, care-free task.

Growing a beard requires much more than just the ability to grow hair on chin and cheeks. It takes patience, care, responsibility and perseverance. Show it off with No Gunk, Just Funk!

To find No Gunk, Just Funk!, visit nogunk.com.

#FunkyFella

No Gunk, Just Funk! is CRUELTY free!

A nationally recognized celebrity stylist, David Antunes is owner of Hair by David, a Kearny, New Jersey salon. David has 20 plus years working with clientele including Madonna, Al Pacino, George Clooney, Kim Cattrall and Betsey Johnson.