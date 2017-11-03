Lee Canyon and Skye Canyon to Host Second Annual Pray for Snow Party on Saturday

Lee Canyon and Skye Canyon announce the Second Annual Pray for Snow Party at Skye Center (10111 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive) on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 3 to 7 p.m. The après ski themed party celebrates Lee Canyon’s upcoming 2017/18-winter season and is a gathering of local snow sports enthusiasts. The all ages event is free and open to the public and includes food, beverages, live acoustic music from Rein Garcia, a vendor village, and the chance to win prizes like North Face jackets and lift tickets. Guests can also pick up or purchase a 2017/18 Lee Canyon season pass.

There will also be a canned food drive benefitting Three Square. Each donation will earn attendees one raffle entry for drawings. Prizes include 2017/18 Lee Canyon lift tickets, North Face jackets, and a Snow Cabana Day at Lee Canyon (a one-day rental of Lee Canyon’s snow cabana that includes six lift tickets and a $300 food and beverage credit).

Complimentary food and beverage offerings include gourmet hot chocolate and chili stations with a selection of toppings and fixings and The Cookie Bar dessert truck offering s’mores cookies. A selection of beers courtesy of Tenaya Creek will be available to guests aged 21 and over with proper identification. Beers will have suggested donation amounts with 100% of proceeds benefitting Three Square.

The vendor village will include Go Mt. Charleston, Friends of Nevada Wilderness, Burton, and CenturyLink, among others.

Lee Canyon a partner in Skye Canyon’s Skye Pass program that offers residents living in the master plan community exclusive benefits including discounts on season passes and one-day lift and tubing tickets.

The Second Annual Pray for Snow Party is part of Skye Canyon’s Fit Lives Here series, a series of community events hosted by Skye Canyon that are open to the public. Previous events include Fit Fest, Skye & Stars, and Chalk + Cheers.

Lee Canyon is planning to open for it 2017/18-winter season in early December, pending appropriate weather conditions. The resort’s winter operating hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Guests planning on visiting Lee Canyon are encouraged to purchase tickets on their website for online discounts on tickets and to avoid sold out dates. For information on opening day, visit www.leecanyonlv.com.

Skye Canyon is a 1,700-acre master-planned community in Northwest Las Vegas located on US Highway 95 at Skye Canyon Park Drive. Offering entry-level, move-up and luxury neighborhoods for individuals, couples, families and active adults who share a passion for outdoor activities, wellness and immersive living, it is the first master-planned community to break ground in Las Vegas in nearly a decade. Skye Canyon includes unique amenities like Skye Canyon Park that features Skye Center, the community’s social hub with an open-air bistro and indoor and outdoor fireplaces, and Skye Fitness, a state-of-the-art workout facility and outdoor junior Olympic size swimming pool that is exclusive for residents. Among the many other amenities offered are designated bike lanes and an extensive network of hiking and walking trails. Shopping, office space, and gaming will be offered at Skye Canyon, which at build-out will include 9,000 home sites. For more information visit www.skyecanyon.com or connect with Skye Canyon on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.