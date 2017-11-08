LA’s Best Kept Secret – the Marina del Rey Hotel

by Nicole Muj

Located on the world’s largest man-made harbor, the Marina del Rey Hotel invites guests to unwind and indulge. Whether visiting on business or seeking a relaxing staycation, guests are afforded 164 newly redesigned guest rooms and suites, most of which overlook the stunning marina. Just minutes from Los Angeles International Airport, Marina del Rey Hotel welcomes guests to a waterfront paradise and hidden gem tucked away from the hustle and bustle of LA.

As one of the first properties in the area, the iconic hotel opened its doors in 1964 and underwent a complete renovation in 2014. Today, visitors can browse the halls and view the nostalgic photos and artifacts that adorn the hotel’s corridors.

Home to over 5,000 watercraft, the marina itself is one of the city’s star attractions, offering a picturesque mix of waterways, glamorous yachts and unforgettable sunrises. Guests are invited to rent a kayak or paddle board, take a boat tour, stroll around the walking path or simply relax at Mother’s Beach.

The award-winning SALT Restaurant & Bar has become a new favorite among local residents. SALT ‘s executive chef Mark Gold offers an innovative take on modern American cuisine, seasonally inspired and locally sourced, prepared with the utmost freshness. Menu highlights include avocado hummus, lobster pasta, hand-rolled meatballs and crusty country bread. Daily happy hour from 4-6 pm offers a wonderful way to wind down after a hectic day.

Photos courtesy of Marina del Rey Hotel.