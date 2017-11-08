Stan Lee’s Los Angeles Comic Con brings The Rock and The Black Eyed Peas to Party

by Liz Tarnof

Stan Lee really pulled out all the stops this year. First, we hear that the Halloween Cosplay Ball will feature the Black Eyed Peas. We were impressed last year when they brought in Jamie Paige who sings the american Pokemon theme song …but this is a whole ‘nother level. The real BB-8 android made an appearance thanks to Disney, Billy Bob Thorton sang the Steven Universe theme song, and The Rock and Stan Lee uplifted throngs of people cheering in amazement. If all of that doesn’t scream awesomeness, we don’t know what does. Also, did we forget to mention that The Rock is seriously considering running for president? Yeah, we’re beyond thrilled too.

There were as usual, a lot of amazing cosplays ranging from a bevy of Pennywise, both old-school and new-school and gallivanting Wonder Women. We also saw a lot of Rick and Morty….A LOT. We get it, the show is popular.

This year there were more interactive booths and many exhibitionists. Beware, there are more attendees so the lines are very long, especially to get food. An event like this requires much snacking and resting if you plan on staying all weekend.

Dare we say it…this may have been the best Los Angeles Comic Con yet. We truly cannot wait to see what is in store for next year.

