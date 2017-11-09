Art in Full Bloom: Combine art, floral, food and fun for AFAN on Friday

Art and Floral Design Event to Benefit Aid For Aids of Nevada (AFAN)

This year’s theme – CRAZY DAISY “A Neon Celebration of Colors” will be dedicated to AFAN – the HIV/AIDS community and their talents within the art and floral industries. Artists and designers will be asked to focus on the uses of electric colors in their art and floral designs. Attendees will e encouraged to participate with flamboyant costumes and revelry.

Aid for AIDS of Nevada (AFAN) provides support and advocacy for adults and children living with and affected by HIV/AIDS in southern Nevada. AFAN works to reduce HIV infection through prevention education to eliminate fear, prejudice and the stigma associated with the disease. AFAN is committed to a system that nurtures personal growth and dignity of persons served, which is emphasized during orientation, ongoing staff training and the culture of our organization.

Attendees are asked to make a donation to selected charity upon entrance, buy art, raffles, and bid at the silent auction.

Art in Full Bloom is a FREE event started as a simple open house for Mayesh Wholesale Florist and has grown into an eclectic mix of flora, art and fun! Local artists are asked to exhibit with opportunities to sell their art. In addition, local floral designers are asked to create a floral design to accent/complement the art piece. There will also be featured Floral Fantasy designs, a student competition, raffles, silent auction and fabulous noshes & libations.

Plan on attending Friday, Nov. 10 from 4 to 9 p.m. at Mayesh Las Vegas located at 3950 West Diablo Blvd. For more info, click here