The Star People

By Michael Gallegos Borresen

There was a very advanced civilization about 6000 BC in Mesopotamia in the Middle East named the Sumerians. They had visitors from other parts of our universe who were shaped in an Android form. The theory is that they mixed their biological genes with the primitive man and created human beings with special intelligence. They were well advanced in mathematical systems and astronomy. They also had a calendar similar to ours today. They had constant interaction with galactic travelers.

There were other advanced civilizations that came later that had a lot in common with the Sumerians and those are the Mayans in Central America and the Egyptians. According to the Mayans, they would also get frequent visits from galactic travelers from the sky whom they called the star people. The Egyptians were also an advanced civilization with universal connections.

Inside the pyramids of the Mayans and the Egyptians are drawings of spaceships and the Star People. Ancient civilizations were very advanced especially when it came to astronomy. The pyramids in Central America as well as in Egypt are geometrically and astronomically aligned with the star constellations. A mystery is about why the Mayan and Egyptian pyramids are very similarly constructed when they are located geographically on opposite sides of our earth. A third party must have had to be involved and it could have been the Star People.

Who are the Star People?

Our world is possibly filled with Star People walking around in human bodies. The Star People come from other planets within our vast universe. They travel to planet Earth in spirit form. They will enter a chosen baby fetus before it has a life soul. The baby is born with a human body but with a spirit from some other world. Remember that we are spiritual beings taking up temporary residence in a human body also.

The concepts of extraterrestrial life and reincarnation need to be understood and accepted in order to fully understand the Star People whom are amongst us. Many people are skeptics and do not want to believe in life from other parts of our universe, but it is good to try to keep an open mind about the possibilities of other life within our universe.

Extraterrestrial life is life that exists in worlds beyond us. Other civilizations have formed in other worlds that much older than the planet Earth. They are made up of various forms and sizes. Their communities have developed languages, architecture and science. They also wonder about life outside of their immediate world. They have taken trips to Earth and have ended up in Roswell, New Mexico, Mexico and other parts of the world. There is a highway in Nevada named the extraterrestrial highway, which is close to Area 51 (a very top secret military installation).

The concept of reincarnation is that life did not begin when a baby is born. Life does not end when a human dies. During a human death, it is a transition when the spirit leaves the physical body and can return at a later time and enter a baby fetus in the same manner that the star people enter a human body. Many of our spirits have lived in someone else’s past life.

How do you explain a five-year-old child prodigy who can sit down at a piano and start playing Mozart? Where did that spiritual intelligence come from? Could it be a mature spirit from the past that has taken residence in this tiny human body? Maybe some child prodigies could also be Star People.

Contactee chronicler, Brad Steiger, says that you may be a Star Person if you have a magnetic personality, require little sleep, hear unusually well, work in the healing or teaching profession and harbor the suspicion that this world is not your home. According to Steiger, there are four types of star people who are the utopians, energy essences and reincarnated extraterrestrials. All of them have been placed on Earth to prepare it for the great changes that will come in the wake of worldwide disasters that will precede mass landings by the Star People’s relatives from a different world.

George Tupak, a visionary shaman, wrote the following about being a Star Person: Many will be doing the work that they came to do, without ever finding out that they came from the stars. There are those who have adapted wonderfully and never feel the longing. And those, who from time to time, go outside to gaze up toward the stars, and wonder … Many Star People develop interests in science, environmental issues and the esoterical or New Age. Some of them are keen talkers about a wide variety of subjects that include teaching that started from a young age. Star People will be gentle, sensitive and very conscious beings. They are people carrying a great concern over our environmental problems, problems in health, human interaction and much more. They wonder why most others do not notice the obvious.

Many of us could be a Star Person and not realize it. We were socialized from a child in becoming human beings that our real identity as a Star Person could have been hidden deep within our subconscious mind. One thing that many Star People can agree on is that “Being so human really hurts.”