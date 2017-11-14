Celebrate National Pickle Day on November 14

Celebrate the delicious crunch and flavor on National Pickle Day on Nov. 14. BRIO Tuscan Grille has the perfect way to celebrate, with its Housemade Pickles appetizer, where the pickles are fried crisp and served with a side of chile lime ranch dipping sauce. Along with the delicious House-made pickles, guests can enjoy BRIO’s additional new Happy Hour bites including Shishito Pepper Hash and Potato Skins, available weekdays in the bar from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Pair these bites with a delicious selection of new cocktails including Red Sangria, French Gimlet, Tropical Cosmo, Wild Island, Very Berry Margarita and Cucumber Basil Gimlet.

There is so much to be happy about at BRIO Tuscan Grille, and now guests have more to celebrate with the restaurant’s new Bar Bites and cocktails! Available now on the new Happy Hour menu at BRIO locations at Tivoli Village and Town Square, the delicious chef-inspired Bar Bites and hand-crafted drinks are certain to bring a smile to guests’ faces.

The new Happy Hour menu, available Monday toFriday during select hours, includes the following new additions:

Bar Bites

Crispy fingerling potatoes, feta, green onions, and Sriracha aioli ($5) House-made Pickles: Fried crisp, with chile lime ranch ($4)

Fried crisp, with chile lime ranch ($4) Potato Skins: Cheddar cheese sauce, Applewood bacon, green onions, and lime crema ($5)

Cocktails

Black raspberry liqueur, lime juice, lemon juice, simple syrup, soda water, raspberries, and orange ($5) French Gimlet : Pineapple infused vodka, St. Germaine, lime juice, and diced cucumber ($6)

: Pineapple infused vodka, St. Germaine, lime juice, and diced cucumber ($6) Tropical Cosmo: Pineapple infused vodka, Malibu Coconut Rum, cranberry juice, and lime juice, up ($5)

Pineapple infused vodka, Malibu Coconut Rum, cranberry juice, and lime juice, up ($5) Wild Island: Pineapple infused vodka, moscato, lemon and pineapple juice, and pineapple garnish ($5)

Pineapple infused vodka, moscato, lemon and pineapple juice, and pineapple garnish ($5) Very Berry Margarita: Jose Cuervo, orange juice, triple sec, wildberry syrup, sweet and sour, soda water, fresh lime, blackberries ($6)

Jose Cuervo, orange juice, triple sec, wildberry syrup, sweet and sour, soda water, fresh lime, blackberries ($6) Cucumber Basil Gimlet: SVEDKA Vodka or house gin, fresh basil, crushed cucumbers, Angostura bitters, and fresh lemon and lime, rocks ($6)

“At BRIO, we are dedicated to keeping our guests happy by continuing to switch up our menu items,” said BRIO Culinary Director and Chef Alison Peters. “With our new Bar Bites and cocktails, we are thrilled to provide fresh and delicious twists to our Happy Hour menu.”

Reservations at BRIO can be made online by visiting www.BrioItalian.com. For a list of locations, visit www.BrioItalian.com

BRIO at Tivoli Village is located on the corner of Rampart Boulevard and Alta Drive at 420 S. Rampart Blvd. BRIO offers lunch and dinner, as well as a special children’s menu; brunch is offered Saturday and Sunday until 3:30 p.m. The restaurant is open Sunday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Call (702) 433-1233 for more info.

BRIO at Town Center is located at the southeast corner of Las Vegas Town Square, at 6653 Las Vegas Blvd. S. BRIO offers lunch and dinner, as well as a special children’s menu; brunch is offered Saturday and Sunday until 3 p.m. The restaurant is open Sunday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. Call (702) 914-9145 for more info.