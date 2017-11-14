Indulge in an adult ice cream treat with The Boozy Creamery

By Debbie Hall

The holidays are here, so offer guests a delicious, decadent drink. Ice cream combined with a spirit is the ultimate treat and with The Boozy Creamery, one can have the frozen delight without using an ice cream machine.

Ice cream in the winter? This can be added to egg nog drinks and other delightful treats.

The directions are simple. Just add a chilled liquid (water or milk) and alcohol and then whisk with a hand mixer for 5 minutes. Let freeze for two to six hours and it becomes the perfect adult treat for any day or occasion. Each pouch makes up to one pint and, remember, alcohol is not included but this way a favorite can be added. The ingredients DO NOT include high fructose corn syrup, trans fat, artificial flavors, colors or preservatives. It is naturally gluten free and zero grams of lactose.

Some of the flavors offered include Irish Mudslide Boozy Ice Cream Mix, Margarita Boozy Ice Cream Mix, Mint Mojito Boozy Ice Cream Mix, White Russian Boozy Ice Cream Mix and Pina Colada Boozy Ice Cream Mix.

For young people and those who do not drink adult beverages, the Curious Creamery Ice Cream Mix is the world’s first Do-It-Yourself ice cream mix that can be prepared without an ice cream machine. Add cold liquid, whisk with a hand mixer and freeze. Ice cream can be customized using any favorite cold liquids (coffee, tea, fruit juice or vegetable purees). Enjoy delicious frozen treats with less than half the fat and calories of most premium finished ice cream brands. For those who do drink but enjoy beer or wine, try adding those for a unique holiday beverage.

Flavors include Vanilla Ice Cream Mix, Chocolate Ice Cream, Strawberry Ice Cream and Unflavored Original Ice Cream Mix.

The Curious Creamery Ice Cream Cake Mix upgrades a favorite cake into an ice cream cake in minutes with no ice cream machine required! Just add cream, milk (or a substitution) and sugar to the ice cream cake mix. Then whisk for 5 minutes with a hand mixer, pour into a favorite mold or spring form pan, freeze and enjoy.

Happy holidays and to purchase or find out more, visit thecuriouscreamery.com.