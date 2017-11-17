It is time to wake up

By Michael Gallegos Borresen

We need to wake up individually before we destroy ourselves, our worldwide family and our home Mother Earth. It is a combination of a spiritual awakening and a shift of consciousness awakening.

We need to wake up to our true authentic creative inner self. For the majority of people who come from a dysfunctional family system, they internalize a false self that runs their life. The true self is hidden and has a lot of blockages and will stay hidden until a person does some personal growth work to discover their authentic true self to replace the false self. The false self is self-defeating and has self-hate and the true self is self-enhancing and has self-love.

We need to wake up to personal growth. There is always room for personal self- improvement and growth. We are never too old to grow up. In order to go on a personal growth journey, we must first admit to ourselves that there are areas in our life that has room for personal growth. Personal growth is an inside job and as our inner person grows and changes than our outer world also grows and changes.

We need to wake up to our own personal beliefs. Many of us are living our lives with a belief system that is not our own. Our belief system programming started since we first were born into the world. We internalized the beliefs of our parents, relatives, teachers, friends, television programs, and religious and political leaders. For many of us our belief window is dirty and is filled with false or erroneous beliefs. It is hard to change our false beliefs and it is a lot easier to create brand new beliefs to make us comfortable.

We need to wake up to self-enhancing behaviors. As a result of our false self in charge of our lives, we will engage in addictive behaviors or other self-defeating or self-destructive behaviors that will stop us from living our lives to our fullest potential. Once we become aware of our self-defeating behaviors, then we can work on replacing them with self-enhancing behaviors that are positive and will make our lives go forward.

We need to wake up to our skills and talents. We are all born with skills and talents that we can use for our personal good and for the good of our universal family. Our skills and talents could be hidden from our present conscious reality and they are not discovered. Many people will make their spiritual transition and never discover their skills and talents. Through personal growth and spiritual awakening we can discover our precious skills and talents and make use of them.

We need to wake up to living life in the present moment. Many of us have thoughts in the past or in the future and as a result we are not living our lives in present time. There is a saying that if we have one foot in the past and the other foot in the future then we will make a mess out of today. We miss a lot of precious opportunities and social interactions because our thoughts are not in present time.

We need to wake up to our natural happiness. Our natural happiness comes from within and we are always looking outside of ourselves for happiness. We look toward people, places, or things to make us happy. Our drug of choice is also utilized to make us feel happy and good. Our Creator has given us a gift of natural happiness so we do not need to keep searching for a false happiness.

We need to wake up to conscious reality. The fantasy or imaginary world is a nice place to be but it is not conscious reality. We make bad or wrong choices or decisions in life based on fantasy and not reality. It is a mental illness when a person cannot tell the difference between fantasy and reality. Waking up to our conscious reality can be an unpleasant rude awakening, but it is necessary if we want to live our lives in the real world.

When we wake up individually, then we can cumulatively wake up the world.