It’s A Wrap – 2017 American Film Market Ends On A High Note

The 38th American Film Market AmericanFilmMarket.com/ ended on Nov. 8 with exhibitor and attendee numbers up, in addition to a significant increase in screenings.

In total, 7,415 participants visited the Loews Hotel in Santa Monica, California, representing a six percent increase in attendance, with the market seeing 1,476 buyers arriving from 71 countries. Notably, China and Taiwan each saw notable growth of 35 percent more buyers.

Overall exhibitor participation was up 18 percent with 445 registered exhibiting companies, with the largest number of exhibitors outside the United States arriving from United Kingdom, France, South Korea and China.

Over 61 film commissions and agencies from around the globe, including Georgia, Chile, Spain, Norway, New Zealand, Thailand and Russia were represented, boasting over 1 billion United States dollars in production incentives.

AFM Conferences drew an international audience of more than 700 each day, while AFM Roundtables featured Geena Davis (actress/producer/activist) and Wendy Calhoun (writer/producer) on the popular ‘The Future is Female” panel, organized by Alliance of Women Directors Board Member Kate Rees Davies. “Romania Welcomes Hollywood” moderated by director/producer Andrei Zinca, founder of Double 4 Studios US, featured a lively panel with panelists that included award-winning producer Ada Solomon, executive producer, ‘Toni Erdmann’ and founder of Hi Film Productions Romania, Robert Bernacchi, VP Production Skydance Media US, Bogdan Moncea, Castel Films Studios Romania producer and Mihai Fulger, Board Member, Romanian National Film Centre. The panel focused on the benefits of filming in Romania and the much anticipated tax incentive bill for foreign producers expected to be signed later this year. Roundtables focusing on documentaries, faith & family films and LGBTQ representation in cinema included Anna Godas (Dogwoof), Ian Bricke (Netflix) and Clare Crean (The Works International)

The AFM Campus featured 337 screenings, including 264 market premieres and 61 world premieres, with an additional 78 films screened on demand.

