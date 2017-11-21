How to Throw the Perfect Wedding on a Budget

Weddings are the big day that everyone has thought about, if not dreamed about. They are notable not because of the party, or the dress, but because it means that you have found someone who you love and cherish above all else, and that is something to be celebrated. Throwing the perfect wedding, however, doesn’t have to cost a fortune. The only difference between spending a lot of money and spending only within your budget is your amount of effort. Follow these steps to help you get started:

Plan a Budget

You can’t stick to a budget if you don’t have a budget, which is why it’s important to get this task done first. Figure out how much from your own savings you want to put towards the wedding, and see if anyone else wants to put some money towards it as well. This could be a great way for your friends or family to give you a wedding gift as well, without any headache. Once you have this budget, stick to it. There is no reason to go over it.

Venue Options

The venue is one of the most important parts of the wedding. You can save a lot if a friend or family member has a large enough property or backyard that they will let you use for free. If that’s not an option, be open to where you go. You can either choose the venue or then budget everything else around it, or you can have a few options available and then estimate what the rest of the costs will be for that venue.

Dress Options

You don’t need to spend thousands of dollars on a wedding dress. You can save so much by buying a second-hand dress. Not only will you be saving money, you’ll also be saving the environment. The fashion industry causes a lot of waste throughout the world, and you’ll be doing a small part in reducing it. As a bonus, your “second-hand” dress will only have been worn once before.

Do it Yourself Options

There are so many things you can do yourself to save money. You can use this free invitation maker to keep the elegance without the cost. You can have your friends and family bring food and drink so that your wedding will be well-stocked without the cost of a caterer. You can use a playlist instead of a live band that you’ve put together, and so much more. Do it yourself, and not only will you be happy with the results, you’ll also be more invested in the wedding.

Weddings don’t need to be modeled after a celebrity’s. The smaller and more personal the wedding you have, the better. Getting married is a very personal thing, and the trinkets and glamour of the party shouldn’t overtake the celebration of your union. Not only will your wedding be more intimate, it will be affordable, meaning you can start your lives together without debt and only good memories.