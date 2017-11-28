Enjoy French Toast all day on National French Toast Day on November 28

There’s a blend that just makes the morning fantastic, and it’s a blending of eggs, milk and cinnamon with bread dipped in. There’s something about the savory sweet smell of it, and the anticipation of having it painted with butter and drizzled with syrup, with a side of breakfast sausage and coffee or orange juice. National French Toast Day is celebrated Nov. 28.

La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway at Wynn Las Vegas serves a cornflake crusted brioche French toast during its Sunday brunch.

Americana Las Vegas serves a delicious French toast topped with fresh berry compote and maple syrup. Chef recommends topping it with foie gras, too.

MB Steak at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino offers a decadent twist on the otherwise popular breakfast food – they serve it as an original steakhouse appetizer. The seared Sonoma foie gras features brioche French toast, strawberries and sherry reduction.