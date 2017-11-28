Los Angeles Celebrates Cinema … Italian Style

by Nicole Muj

Los Angelenos celebrated Italian cinema and cuisine earlier this month with a number of special events, part of Cinema Italian Style held each year during the AFI Festival. Cinema Italian Style, now in its 13th installment, this year honored legendary director and screenwriter Michelangelo Atonioni and the 80th anniversary of co-presenter Luce Cinecittà. The festival is also co-presented with American Cinematheque.

Events included a special award presentation to Canadian/Italian actress Sarah Gadon, star of Netflix’s “Alias Grace.” Gadon was presented with the inaugural Cinecittà Key Award at an exclusive reception held at the Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood on Nov.15. Filmmakers Jonas Carpignano, Francesco Bruni, Andrea De Suca, Raffaella Lebboroni, Manetti Bros., actor turned director Claudio Santamaria and actress Jasmine Trinca joined Consul General of Italy in Los Angeles Antonio Verde, Florindo Blandolino, Commissioner, Italian Trade Agency, Luce Cinecittà’s Camilla Cormanni, writer/journalist and festival curator Laura Delli Colli and guests attended the afternoon event. Ms. Delli Colli also unveiled her new book “Bread, Love and Dreams – The Taste of Italian Cinema.”

The following day featured the opening night red carpet gala held at the Egyptian Theater, with celebrities in attendance including Claire Forlani, Ron Perlman, Edoardo Ponti, Lucila Solá, Guy Burnet, Kasia Smutniak, Mariela Garriga and Weston Cage. Guests enjoyed the West Coast premiere of Carpignano’s “A Ciambria,” executive produced by Martin Scorsese. The film had its world premiere at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival as part of the Director’s Fortnight competition and is Italy’s foreign language film submission for the 2018 Academy Awards.