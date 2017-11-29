Top things to look out for when searching for a small business loan

Keeping the family business afloat can be difficult in times of financial stress. Having that extra push that comes with a business loan can be a godsend. However that raises the question of how to get a small business loan in the first place, which isn’t easy either. Read about a few things that will help you get a loan much easier.

Become a regular

Banks or lender institutions are run by people. People, usually, are much more likely to give a consistent loan to someone they know rather than someone they just see in passing now and again. So in order to significantly boost your chances of getting approved for that loan, make sure to become a regular at your local bank for instance, if that’s where you intend on getting the loan from. Make sure people know your name and they recognize your face when you walk into the building.

Tend to your credit score

Your credit score will be the loudest voice in the room when it’s time to decide whether or not you should receive that loan. As such, make sure that it’s as high as possible. Some lenders will not even look at you twice if your credit score isn’t about a certain average, while others are a little more forgiving on this matter. But the bottom line here is the higher your score is, the higher your chances will be getting that loan, not to mention the bigger the total amount you can hope to borrow will become.

Get your personal finances in order

This is something that often business owners are caught off guard about. Why would personal finances matter in a discussion about business loans? The simple answer is that ultimately you are the person receiving the loan, even if it’s your business that is slated as the receiver in the paperwork, so the lender wants to see what kind of person you are and how you handle finances on a personal level. Even if your business is in a good financial condition, if your personal finances are in shambles, it raises some questions regarding your aptitude to handle the loan.

Considering alternatives

While a small business loan might help you out a lot, it’s helpful to first see if you can’t make even better use of some of the alternatives. For example, you might benefit more from a line of credit, or a merchant cash advance. Your safest bet is to research all these additional options and draw the line from there, seeing which helps you out the most. Not only do these options present different factors, but also different levels in terms of difficulty for acquiring them.