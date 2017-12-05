Dancing With the Stars 25th Season Was the Best

Written and Photography by Nikki Artale

This season of Dancing with the Stars had a wonderful cast of stars and professional dancers. A select group of us gathered once again at the home of Cindy Doumani to watch the season unfold and select the Mirror Ball Champion. The winners were Jordan Fisher and Pro Lindsey Arnold and I was excited as they were my pick, making this the fourth winners that I picked. Winners received a bottle of champagne to celebrate the win. The judges were entertaining as usual, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba. Guest judges appear during some episodes and my favorite is Julianne Hough who I must say is fabulous.

It is such an enjoyable evening when we meet on Monday nights to watch the show on the huge TV and have a catered Vegan meal with our special friends and hosted by Cindy Doumani who we all love so much.

It was a special time to see Tempest Storm who has recovered from a fall a few months ago and as always, looking fabulous. Our guest entertainer for the evening was Joe Angel performing his magic and his Showgirl Puppets that he created. The Showgirl puppets are original, one of a kind and special to watch. Joe Angel also featured his Liberace puppet and the Liberace piano that is a duplicate of the piano Liberace played. The show was entertaining and one that everyone should see.

We all want to thank Cindy Doumani who is the best friend and hostess to all of us who love her. Dondino and Donna Melchiore are producing her documentary “Cowgirl to Showgirl Just Like That” and will be completed in 2018 and we are anxiously awaiting the premiere. It will be an exceptional documentary.