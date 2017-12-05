GBK Honors 2017 AMA’s With Luxury Gifting Lounge

Written by Nicole Muj

GBK recently hosted its annual luxury gifting lounge in celebration of the nominees and presenters of the 2017 American Music Awards. This year attendees at the pop-up Beverly Hills location included Randy Jackson, Bridgette Neilsen, Emma Kenney, Alan Floyd, Joey Lawrence, Khandi Alexander, Marcus Scribner, Sofia Milos, Ta’Rhonda Jones, Bloena and many others.

Custom Comfort Mattress welcomed guests with a lavish display featuring its handcrafted, all-natural mattresses, while Plus Products offered up its hand-crafted, cannabis-infused products and Body Systems Wellness was onsite performing 20-minute IV vitamin sessions.

Wear Your Music offered up bracelets made from guitar strings, including its ‘famous musician bracelet,’ featuring strings from such artists as Jack Johnson, Adam Levine, Ben Harper and Bob Weir, with all proceeds going directly to the artist’s charity of choice. LMK Art showcased original artwork, while Erik the Artist invited guests to see paint on the medium of plexiglass, creating two artworks that will be combined to create one masterpiece to be auctioned off for charity, with all funds benefitting hurricane relief.

Fashion and beauty products included FHI Heat’s dual hair styling tool, accessories by BOPULENT, sweatshirts and caps by popular 80’s brand B.U.M. Equipment and stylish headphones by Audio Technica.

3D Cheeze Photo Booth invited guests to have their photo taken, to be featured in interactive 3D photo magnets and luggage tags.

Food and beverage sponsors included Good Greek Grill, LA’s only authentic Greek gyro stand, alcohol-infused dessert bars by Sugar and Spyked, coffee by Intelligent Blends, cocktails by Tres Papalote Mezcal and Kind of Blue Whiskey from Riviera Imports and wine from Bel-Air based Moraga Vineyard.

NICA Travel placed the spotlight on Nicaragua, gifting authentic lifestyle products from its resorts and holding a raffle for a five-night, all-inclusive vacation, while Caribbean Living and Palace Resorts gifted vacations to Moon Palace Jamaica.

Charitable organizations featured included SBP (SBPusa.org), whose main mission is to shrink time between disaster and recovery, Hope For Children In Need Foundation, a non-profit that builds schools for underprivileged children around the world and gives direct aid to the hurricane victims of Puerto Rico, Kimberly Moore Foundation, which gifted tickets to its “Adopt A Letter Celebrity Poker Christmas Tournament” that helps answer the letters to Santa by underprivileged children, and Route91Strong.org, created in the aftermath of the Las Vegas shooting to provide financial resources to all families impacted and to support families of other tragedies, including the Texas church shooting. Route91Strong plans to hold a benefit concert at the Avalon Hollywood on Jan. 17, 2018.

Photos Courtesy of GBK