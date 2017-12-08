Human Nature heats up Vegas with classics that span generations

Human Nature, one of Australia’s best-selling artists for over 25 years, brings their international act, Human Nature Jukebox, to The Venetian Las Vegas. Toby Allen, Phil Burton, Andrew Tierney and Michael Tierney perform the greatest hits from Motown, pop, soul and a little doo-wop. Showtickets.com caught up with the guys to get the scoop on their timeless tunes and life in the entertainment capital of the world. And yes, they’re often recognized on the street from their massive billboards around town.

Read more at Showtickets.com.