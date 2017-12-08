This holiday season give someone a piece of New York City with Remember Me Green bags

By David Antunes

You can now buy someone special (including yourself) a piece of New York City. People can own a one-of-kind piece from Times Square and other famous areas in the city.

It is this gorgeous, one-of-a-kind bag made from New York billboards.

New York is the center of the creative universe including the buildings that make up the skyline to the fashion trends. New York is an artistic playground. The lavish billboards that adorn Times Square and around the city are no exception, and are works of art that deserves to live on long past their advertising campaign. My bag was made from a billboard straight from Times Square.

These head turning one-of-a-kind designs are handmade from breathable, recycled material that easily wipes clean. The super soft prima cotton rope handles are comfortable on your shoulder, forearm or in your hand and the hand-woven twisted straps are stylish and strong.

The bags are available in three sizes with generous interior reinforced pockets for books, baby bottles, beach supplies and anything else that needs to be carried. This is the ultimate Earth-friendly tote.

No two bags are ever alike. Remember Me Green gets its inspiration from these billboards and creates a specific design each time they acquire this durable vinyl. Not only is each bag absolutely one-of-a-kind, but they give the billboards a fresh new life in the world of eco-friendly fashion.

Carry a piece of New York with you wherever you go and Go Green in Fashion. For more info or to purchase one, visit remembermegreen.com

A nationally recognized celebrity stylist, David Antunes is owner of Hair by David, a Kearny, New Jersey salon. David has 20 plus years working with clientele including Madonna, Al Pacino, George Clooney, Kim Cattrall and Betsey Johnson.

