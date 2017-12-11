Essential oils: Nature’s way to enhance beauty, health and taste

By Stephanie Spatar

People enjoy aromas whether it is a beautiful flower or home cooking. The sense of smell is deeply ingrained with memories, sensations and overall health. This is one of the qualities of essential oils— aromatic qualities.

Aromatic compounds are found in flowers, seeds, bark, roots and other parts of plants. Its natural fragrance is very powerful. Essential oils give plants their distinctive aroma, protect plants and play a role in plant pollination. Essential oils have long been used for food preparation, beauty treatments and health care practices.

Aromatic compound are comprised of molecules that change quickly from a solid or liquid state to a gas state at room temperature. When a bottle of essential oil is first opened, the aroma is potent and as its state changes, the aroma (gas) quickly moves through the air and directly interacts with the olfactory sensors in the nose. Such unique properties make essential oils ideal for aromatherapy, using these compounds from plants to help maintain a healthy mind and body, as well as other applications.

Essential oils can heal skin conditions, reduce wrinkles and minimize cellulite. Oils are used to fight colds and treat flu symptoms, soothe sore muscles and alleviate pain. During stressful times, essential oils can help to a person to relax. It balances hormones and improves digestion. This is Mother Nature’s remedy to many aliments as well as helping overall health and balance.

However, it does take a professional to combine the right ingredients as well as determine the proper amount. More is not better working with essential oils. A few drops of oils used topically or aromatically should work. Never ingest an essential oil unless specially labeled for cooking.

The quality of essential oils varies greatly. It takes a large amount of plant material to produce a highly concentrated quality essential oil. There are many inexpensive essential oils are available but other oils are added and do not offer the same quality as high-end essential oils on the market.

I use essential oils in my profession as well as create individual compounds for clients. I work with people to determine what essential oils can be of benefit to them. I don’t offer medical advice and will recommend if professional health care is needed. However, essential oils can benefit everyone in a variety of ways and I am here to work with clients on an individual one-to-one basis.