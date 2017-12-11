Piff The Magic Dragon Celebrates Piffmas Piff-Tacular “Piffmas At Piffany’s” At Flamingo Las Vegas

Local celebrities come out to celebrate America’s favorite magical dragon’s holiday show

Local celebrities came out to celebrate Piff the Magic Dragon’s Piffmas Piff-Tacular, “Piffmas at Piffany’s,” at Flamingo Las Vegas.

Joining Piff, Mr. Piffles (The World’s First Magic Performing Chihuahua), Jade Simone and Francis the Squire were Wade and Heather King and Irvine Raymer from Animal Planet’s “Tanked,” Melody Sweets, Mac King, Lydia Ansel, Douglas Leferovich, Zowie Bowie’s Chris Phillips, Murray SawChuck, Miss Behave and her glamorous assistant Tiffany from The Miss Behave Gameshow, Maren Wade and Daniel Emmet from Cocktail Cabaret, as well as cast members from Magic Mike Live, Raiding the Rock Vault, X Burlesque, Fantasy and Chippendales.

“Piffmas at Piffany’s” is about three things and three things only: points, prizes and pummeling the opposition into submission. There can only be one winner, and second place is just first loser.

On arrival each member of the audience will be separated from their loved ones and divided into one of four teams all competing for Piff’s Prize Potluck. Because what’s more traditional than spending the holiday season falling out with your nearest and dearest over some petty game?

“Piffmas at Piffany’s” debuted on the Las Vegas Strip on 2014, when Piff was at The Cosmopolitan. An instant smash hit, Piff dished up desserts to Shania Twain, sold Hollywood star Brad Garrett a croissant for $1,000, and dazzled David Copperfield himself with sleight of paw dragony miracles.

Over the years, Piff has toured the show across the United Kingdon and now brings a brand new holiday version to the Flamingo.

The evening culminates in the Sale of a Sandwich, to benefit a local charity (but don’t tell Piff, he’s planning to buy a fancy new castle). During its initial run, Piff raised over $15,000 in less than three months by selling stale pastry treats to minor celebrities. Will he be able to top that this Piffmas for this year’s charity – Feeding America?

Piff’s Piffmas Piff-Tacular runs through Dec. 30 (dark Dec. 28), at which time Piff will unveil a new show inside Bugsy’s Cabaret, which he will perform five days a week. Piff recently announced that his popular residency at the Flamingo has been extended through the end of 2018. Since its launch in November 2015, the Las Vegas show has been a constantly evolving mix of greatest hits and new tricks from a repertoire that stretches more than ten years.

Showtime is 8 p.m. VIP Meet & Greet packages are also available and includes a private party with Piff before the show beginning at 7 p.m.Buy tickets for Piff’s shows at Flamingo Las Vegas by clicking here.

Photo Credit: Edison G / @stardustfallout