Max Pawn Offers Free Handbag Authentications on Dec. 14

Max Pawn, joined by luxury goods authenticator Entrupy, will ensure that bags and luxury items are true to their brands at its 6040 W. Sahara Ave. shop on Thursday, Dec. 14 from 12 noon to 6 p.m.

New York City-based Entrupy provides the only technology-driven solution for the authentication of high-value luxury goods. Using microscopic images and computer vision algorithms, Entrupy’s system can ensure the authenticity of select products from brands currently sold at Max Pawn, including Balenciaga, Burberry, Celine, Chanel, Dior, Fendi, Goyard, Gucci, Hermès, Louis Vuitton and Prada. Authenticated items receive the Entrupy Certificate of Authenticity, deployed by hundreds of secondary resellers and online marketplaces to bring trust to consumers seeking authentic luxury goods. Deanna Thompson, Entrupy’s customer success authority, will be in attendance to authenticate any supported products.

For more information or shop online, visit Max Pawn’s online store.