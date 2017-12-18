The Cocktail Cabaret celebrates Red Carpet Grand Opening at Cleopatra’s Barge at Caesars Palace

The Strip’s newest vintage Vegas Broadway-Cabaret-style features live music revue

An ecstatic VIP audience of celebrities and special guests packed the iconic Cleopatra’s Barge at Caesars Palace on Dec. 13 during the red-carpet, invitation-only grand opening party of “The Cocktail Cabaret,” a new live musical classic Vegas show.

The grand opening night carpet sparkled with appearances by the producers of “The Cocktail Cabaret” Philip Fortenberry and Keith Thompson of PK Entertainment, with the show’s four powerhouse singers, Broadway veterans Niki Scalera (“Hairspray,” “Tarzan,” “Footloose”) and Eric Jordan Young (“Rock of Ages,” “Vegas! The Show,” “Ragtime,” “CHICAGO,” “Seussical the Musical,” “Look of Love,” “Dreamgirls”), Maren Wade (“America’s Got Talent,” “Confessions of a Showgirl,” “Pin Up,” “50 Shades! The Parody”), rising star multilingual classical/pop cross-over Daniel Emmet, and the band, drummer Don Meoli (“Jersey Boys”), bassist Josh Jones (“Million Dollar Quartet”) and saxophonist Eric Tewalt (Celine Dion, “Jersey Boys”).

The many celebrities and VIPs in attendance included Harrah’s headliners from the cast of “Menopause The Musical” Jac Holland-Wright, Megan Cavanaugh, Lisa Mack, and Cherity Harchis; Big Vin and Carol Adinolfi of “Bronx Wanderers;” Bruce Ewing, Randal Keith, Kevan Patriquin, Lucas Rangel all of “The Phat Pack,” headliners Melody Sweets, Chadwick Johnson, Jonathan Karrant, Mark Shunock (host Vegas Golden Nights, emcee for “Magic Mike” and founder of The Space), Rachel Tyler of “Lady Luck,” Michael Kessler and Melinda Jackson of M&M American Dance Company, Myron Martin and Paul Beard of The Smith Center, Dennis Bono, Barry Lather (B Rock Inc., choreographer for “Donny & Marie”), Brent Barrett (“Phantom of the Opera,” “The Producers,” “Kiss Me Kate,” “Chicago,” “Grand Hotel,” Amy Saunders of “Miss Behave,” Jassen Allen (“With Love Luther Vandross & Friends” and Monday’s Dark), Alan Glist, Kathi Glist and Ryan Patridge of GFour Productons, Blair Farrington, Beth Barbre of Nevada Ballet, Jeri Crawford of the Las Vegas Philharmonic, Jamie Fritz, John Bezerra, Juliana McRea, David Vilella of “Vegas! The Show” and many others.

Las Vegas tourists and locals are immersed in classic Vegas with the hit show, produced by PK Entertainment, a Las Vegas-based entertainment company founded by powerhouse musical team Keith Thompson (“Jersey Boys,” “Idaho! The Comedy-Musical” and “The Composers Showcase” at The Smith Center) and Philip Fortenberry, a critically acclaimed pianist with numerous Broadway credits, headliner who was also the Liberace hand/body double in HBO’s biopic, “Behind the Candelabra,” and tours with his own hit solo shows, “The Man At The Piano” and “Hands of Liberace.”

“The Cocktail Cabaret” is an upbeat, stylish, intimate musical cabaret-style revue, reminiscent of vintage Vegas, designed to enhance the cocktail hour experience as a prelude to dinner, the theatre, special event or fun night on the town. With seating for 140 in Cleopatra’s Barge, this 70-minute show features a combination of original music and well-known stylized and re-imagined modern standards.

Four of the best and most exciting musical performers in Las Vegas, many with numerous Broadway credits and growing local, national and international fan bases, perform a variety of songs including such hits as “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” “Viva Las Vegas,” “Diamonds Are Forever,” “That’s Life,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” a cocktail medley, a tribute to the blues and many more.

Truly a piece of Caesars Palace’s storied history, Cleopatra’s Barge offers a classic Vegas lounge and bar experience. With its intimate size and red and gold décor, the luxurious floating barge is an ornate replica of the graceful craft that transported the royalty of Egypt on the Nile River in the time of Julius Caesar.

Weekly performances are scheduled for Wednesday through Saturday at 5 p.m., dark Sunday through Tuesday. The show will also be dark Dec. 21 and during CES Jan. 10-13, 2019. Tickets are priced at $55 per person general admission plus tax and applicable fees. Locals with Nevada I.D. are offered an introductory holiday two-for-one tickets special through Dec. 23 with promo code CKLOCAL, valid for purchase only by calling Caesars Show Reservations at 702-777-2782. A winter ticket special is offered for 50 percent off with the promo code CKWINTER, and valid for purchase online at www.CocktailCabaret.com, in person at the Caesars Entertainment Absinthe box office, or by calling the box office at 702.777.2782 or toll free 855.234.7469. For more information, go online to www.CocktailCabaret.com.

Photography by Ira Kuzma/Ira Kuzma Photos