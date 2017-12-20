French DJ GOTTA Spreads the Holiday Cheer with New EP Release By Pitch Perfect 3’s Andy Allo

by Nicole Muj

Pitch Perfect 3’s Andy Allo’s latest EP titled This Christmas, produced by GOTTA, the alter-ego of one of France’s most inspired artists Philippe Arcostanzo, is a true gift, available free for download, just in time for the holidays.

GOTTA has worked extensively with Prince protégé Allo, releasing three projects together, including her cover of Adele’s “Hello.” Other recent projects include the new anthem for summer, “Maybellene,” available on Europe’s top dance music label WePlay/Warner Music. The nu disco influenced track features infectious funk elements, underscored with the soulful vocals of Germany singer/songwriter Mick Fousé, who wrote the lyrics, with remixes from Mikimoto and Rose.

GOTTA also collaborated with Ireland’s The Voice contestant Alexandra Miller on the cover of the hit “Redbone” by Childish-Gambino. His next single “Daddy Is Home” will feature Tiana Kruskic, finalist of Germany’s The Voice.

Born in the south of France, Arcostanzo began to play the piano at six years old. The triple threat DJ, pianist and producer, whose passion for music comes from his grandfather, a Jazz saxophonist, has become one of the most sought after artists on the scene today.

At 22, he started touring as a pianist for top French and international artists, including Jane Manson, Claude Barzotti, Phil Barney, Pascal Bruner, Julie Pietri, Patrick Bruel, Gloria Gaynor, Barry White, Billy Paul, Ricky Martin, Noa and others.

Two years later, he co-founded GOTTA RECORDS which achieved meteoric success and soon became known within the industry for international artist development, production composition and sound design.

GOTTA started touring as a DJ across Europe and soon was invited to perform at high level events, including Cannes Film Festival, Cannes Lions, Grand Prix de Monaco, Paris Fashion Week, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Formula 1, Miami WMC collaborating with such top luxury brands as Chanel, Cartier, Moët & Chandon, Karl Lagerfeld, Rolex, Prada, Montblanc, Hugo Boss, Pepsi and Apple.

He also collaborated with Barbara Harris on his debut album “I’ve Got To Be Free” that featured the cover of “Amazing Grace,” as recorded in the Performing Arts Encyclopedia of the Library of Congress.

Other projects include the music for Hurban Vortex, a show by French photographer Boris Wilensky that originated in Asia and now has exhibitions worldwide in Cannes and Dubai.

ORIGINS – HURBAN VORTEX (Part One) from Hurban Vortex on Vimeo.

He recently was commissioned to oversee the sound design for the French brand Skimp, Les Canabiers, and Karl Lagerfeld’s Odyssey in the Hotel Metropole in Monte Carlo.

Today, he remains focused on releasing his own projects as a main artist, as well as composing music for TV, film and commercials. His EP “Think Aloud” featured international artists Lene Riebau from Denmar, Samadhi from the USA and Thor from The Philippines, in collaboration with top sound engineer Mike Chav, most known for his work for Erykah Badu, and with Grammy Award-winning engineer KHaliq-O-Vision, who has worked with A-listers Michael Jackson, Prince, Justin Timberlake and Christina Aguilera.

The EP’s track “Story II: Just a Child” was featured in the Danish/US blockbuster film “Klown Forever” directed and written by Mikkel Norgaard, and starring Isla Fisher, Adam Levine and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

What’s on the horizon for the talented international artist? He comments, “It’s my dream to infiltrate the Las Vegas market, as some of the world’s top DJs have residencies there. That would be my ultimate goal.”

Las Vegas watch out, as GOTTA is coming to town.