Controversial Documentary ‘Cancer Can Be Killed’ Unveils The Truth About Cancer Treatment In The United States

The controversial new documentary “Cancer Can Be Killed,” by filmmaker Jeff Witzeman, unveiling the truth about cancer treatment in the United States, is now available worldwide on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play and VHX.tv. The film will be featured at the “Indie Film Showcase at Park City” during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. Check out the trailer here.

Witzeman was inspired to make the film after his wife Kerry was cured and cancer free after receiving non-traditional treatments in Europe in 2015.

In the film, Witzeman goes on a quest to find out why his wife was cured of her stage three cancer in 30 days, via natural treatments commonly used in Germany, instead of pursuing the often aggressive, traditional methods promoted by the U.S. medical community, such as surgery, chemotherapy and radiation

Witzeman also interviewed and recorded the stories of other patients who travelled to Germany who experienced similar success after deciding to take on their cancer with more natural alternatives. In the film, he travels around the United States to document the natural treatments available, questioning along the way the reasons why doctors in the United States tend not to embrace them. He also interviews leading medical professionals and government officials on both sides of the issue, as well as cancer survivors who have chosen to battle their disease with such non-traditional methods as dietary change, hormonal treatments, ozone therapy, cyroablation and hyperthermia

He explores the reasons why traditional medicine in the U.S. does not follow the more natural, less toxic and often painless approaches to treatment, that are also significantly less expensive

“I am passionate about this topic and in making the film, I wanted to reach everyone living in America who must battle this terrible disease. My goal is to shed some light on the truth and reality about the current situation about the treatment of cancer in the United States,” comments Witzeman.

Before making his first film “Cancer Can Be Killed” in 2017, Witzeman worked as an actor, writer and musician. In the 90’s he starred in such shows as Frazier, Webster and a Miller Genuine Draft Super Bowl commercial. In 2000, Jeff Witzeman & The Jealous Housewives became the most radio played unsigned band in America, as tracked by Gavin.

