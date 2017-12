Vegas Golden Knights Tackle Giant Steaks at Andiamo Steakhouse

On Dec. 23, Vegas Golden Knights Alex Tuch and teammate Shea Theodore headed to Andiamo Italian Steakhouse at the D in downtown Las Vegas to celebrate after a 3-0 win against the Washington Capitals. Treating their families to a pre-Christmas dinner, the players tackled a hefty meal including the restaurant’s famous 32-ounce Tomahawk steak.