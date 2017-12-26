Vegas Wedding with a Holiday Twist

Montana couple tied the knot at Glittering Lights at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Christmas day.

Wedding bells rang for Kristi and Adam Nolan of Billings, Montana on Dec. 25 at Glittering Lights. In the first ever wedding at the lights, the couple said ‘I DO’ under the holiday globe perched on a hill with the Vegas strip skyline as the backdrop and hundreds of guests driving by in their vehicles viewing the lights. The couple was married by ordained minister, Jayne Post outfitted in her character D.D., the hostess of Marriage Can Be Murder. Post is co-founder and co-senior pastor of Sin City Church.

The couple loves Las Vegas and loves Christmas lights. They could not think of a more fitting way to share their special day than to get married at one of Las Vegas’ most loved holiday traditions.

The ceremony was a quaint, winter wonderland of love. The couple was joined by their daughter, Marissa, and their close friend and Vegas Kool photographer Gabe Ginsberg.